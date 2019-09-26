BOONEVILLE • Even with its top tackler sidelined most of the game, Northeast Mississippi’s defense was a puzzle Itawamba couldn’t fully solve Thursday night.
The Tigers gave up a touchdown with 18 seconds left in the game but stuffed the 2-point conversion try, preserving a 14-12 win over their rivals from Fulton.
A 2-yard pass from Clark Mills to Collins Woods was ICC’s only offensive TD of the night. The Indians (1-4, 1-2 North Division) were held to 210 total yards – 181 yards below their season average coming in.
“You can say good defense; they were good, yeah,” ICC coach Sean Cannon said. “We can’t make plays when we need to, and that’s what happens, you get beat.”
With Northeast (3-2, 2-1) leading 7-6, ICC appeared to have a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter when Mills hit Javis Wren on a screen pass. But Wren was flagged for a live-ball unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for celebrating before crossing the goal line.
On the next play, Mills was intercepted by Tayvius Duckett.
ICC forced a three-and-out, but defensive end Kevin Hurley scooped up a Mills fumble and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown with 3:43 to go.
“It had that Godly bounce, when it comes straight to you,” Hurley said. “I just turned and ran.”
Outside linebacker Jamarcus Smith (Saltillo), Northeast’s leading tackler, left early in the first quarter after injuring his eye and didn’t return until late in the fourth. It made no difference, as ICC punted the ball on its first eight possessions of the game.
Mills struggled all game, completing just 12 of 35 passes for 115 yards and two interceptions.
Extra Points
Turning Point: After Mills hit Woods for the late TD, linebacker Keshun Parker, lined up at running back, was stuffed on the 2-point try.
Point Man: Northeast QB Jack Mangel completed 19 of 30 passes for 223 yards. He hit Sirmarcus Evans (Tupelo) for a 36-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Talking Point: “They had a good game plan, and they whupped us.” – ICC coach Sean Cannon
Notes
• Northeast won despite four empty trips into the red zone.
• All five of Northeast’s games this season have been decided by less than 10 points.
• The Tigers finished with 309 total yards.