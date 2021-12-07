BOONEVILLE • Make it a clean sweet for the Northeast Mississippi Community College men over rival Itawamba.
The No. 22-ranked Tigers (8-2 overall, 1-1 MACCC) defeated ICC (7-2, 1-1) 90-72 behind 23 points from Kylan Blackmon. Five Northeast players finished in double-figure scoring, including Blackmon, who got his point total on 9 of 13 shooting from the field.
The win was the 27th in a row at Bonner Arnold Coliseum for the Tigers, who defeated the Indians on Nov. 4 in overtime 90-85. The loss snapped ICC’s six-game winning streak, which started after the loss to Northeast in early November.
It’s the Tigers’ first sweep over the Indians since the 2019-20 season.
“It’s hard. It’s hard to keep emotions involved in that game, because everybody’s competing in it and … obviously the rivalry we’ve had with them,” Northeast coach Cord Wright said. “But you know, our guys have been there. … We’re used to being in that series, being tough, trying to finish, and I thought our guys did a good job of keeping emotions in check down the stretch.”
Fred Cleveland Jr. and Rock Robinson led ICC with 14 points each. Two other ICC players finished in double-digit scoring. Cleveland entered Tuesday’s game averaging 20.8 points per game but was held to just 3 of 10 shooting from the field.
ICC came into Tuesday's matchup outrebounding opponents by an average of more than 22 rebounds per game but were unable to keep up with Tigers. Northeast outmuscled the Indians 35-26 on the boards.
“We’re a good rebounding team, they’re a good rebounding team. Coach stressed that all week in practice, that they’re a good rebounding team,” Blackmon said. “They outrebounded us last game, so we had to get them back this game.”
Tuesday night featured a back-and-forth first half highlighted by short scoring spurts from both sides. The Tigers trailed by six with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the period but finished the half on a 15-5 run to take a 38-34 halftime lead. NEMCC freshman forward Hobert Grayson led the Tigers with seven first-half points while three ICC players each scored six.
The Tigers started the second half much like they ended the first, opening the period on a 20-10 run to push the lead back up. The Indians battled back, however, trimming the lead down to eight with six minutes to play.
But NEMCC again found its second wind, finishing the game with a vengeance. The night was capped off by an emphatic dunk from Steven Gentry that brought the crowd to its collective feet.
“(Down eight), we had the ball, we had a look at a 3-pointer, and it went out. They scored … and they went on a little run right there,” ICC coach Grant Pate said. “Basketball is a game of runs.”