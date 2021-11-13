Behind a stellar offensive performance Northwest Mississippi ran past Hinds 56-21 in a Top 10 showdown to claim their second consecutive MACCC state championship at Bobby Franklin Field on Saturday afternoon.
It’s the 11th state title in school history for the fourth-ranked Rangers (9-2). With the win Northwest will now wait for the NJCAA Football playoff.
“The players did a great job of executing on offense to start the game and we did a good job of keeping momentum,” said Northwest coach Bengy Parker. “Feels great to go back to back. It’s great for the program and now we have to wait and see how the rankings go.”
The Rangers scored on their first play from scrimmage as quarterback Michael Hiers hit D.T. Sheffield on a 72-yard touchdown pass with 13:44 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.
“We worked on that play all week and Michael told me if they’re in cover one I would be and that’s what happened,” said Sheffield, a freshman from Corinth who finished with 171 yards receiving on four catches and two touchdowns. “We executed really well today on offense.”
Northwest scored on their first five possessions of the game to take a 35-14 lead at halftime.
Hinds cut the lead to 35-21 with 7:56 left in the third quarter, but Northwest’s Jarvis Townsend had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Rangers a 42-21 lead with 2:20 left in the third quarter.
Hiers finished the game with 343 yards passing and two touchdowns to lead Northwest. Ranger running back Jaquerrious Williams, a sophomore from Tupelo, had 201 yards rushing with a touchdown.
“Coaches did a good job of putting us in the best position and we executed on a high level,” Hiers said. “It’s great to go back to back, but now we want to play two more games.”
Jeffrey Pittman had two rushing touchdowns to lead Hinds. BeSean McCray had 249 yards passing for the seventh-ranked Eagles (8-3).
“Bad start from the go. Northwest is a really good football team, and you can’t get down three touchdowns and try to dig yourself out of that hole,” said Hinds coach Larry Williams. “They made the plays, and we didn’t, and we never could overcome the bad start.”