NEMCC Football - 2022 team pic

(PHOTO: Michael H. Miller/Northeast Public Information)

Northeast Mississippi Community College’s football team came together for its annual team photo on Friday, August 16 inside Tiger Stadium. Northeast travels to Hinds Community College for its season opener on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on NEMCCTV’s Black Channel.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. - A mixture of youth and experience will blend together at Northeast Mississippi Community College during the 63rd all-time football campaign in school history. 

