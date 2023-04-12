Itawamba Community College’s Rick Collier picked up his 650th win as head baseball coach Wednesday as his Indians defeated East Mississippi Community College 13-3 in game one.
“To me it’s more about the players,” said Collier. “I haven’t hit, thrown or caught the first ball, but I’ve recruited some really good kids throughout the years and those relationships mean more to me than anything. This is a blessing and I thank the Lord every day for giving me the opportunity to be here.”
Collier, who has been head coach since the 2002 season, has led the Indians to three conference championships and one regional title.
His most recent championship came in 2019 when his squad went 41-8-1 overall and earned No. 2 ranking from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
In his 21 seasons, Collier, who has coached 10 All-Americans, had numerous players sign to the next level and almost 20 players to be drafted by a Major League Baseball organization, including Tim Dillard, Desmond Jennings, Delvin Zinn, Tyreque Reed and most recently, Kyle Crigger.
From 2003-13, Collier led his teams to 11-straight postseason berths and has made the playoffs in all but three seasons.
This season, Collier’s team is 26-8 overall, 13-5 in conference play, and is making a push for the postseason. Collier holds the all-time coaching wins record at ICC and after Wednesday’s sweep, he is 651-309-1 at the helm of the Indians.
For more information on ICC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.