Ron Hill, a native of Okolona, will be one of 15 inductees into the Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame, Apr. 25, at the Hinds Community College Rankin Campus.
Hill played freshman football at Mississippi State University in 1971. He transferred to Itawamba Junior College where he played linebacker for Coach Dudley Miller during the 1972 season and graduated in 1973. He returned to Mississippi State, where he earned both the bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Hill’s extensive football career began as an assistant coach in Elaine, Ark. He then returned to Mississippi State as a graduate assistant on Coach Bob Tyler’s staff, which led to his first National Football League job with the Dallas Cowboys in 1979 as a College Scout under the tutelage of Coach Tom Landry and Vice President of Player Personnel Gil Brandt for five football seasons. He then joined Coach Dan Reeves with the Denver Broncos for the next 10 seasons as a Regional Scout and was promoted to Assistant Director of Player Personnel. His next stop in his career was with Coach Tom Coughlin with the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars for four seasons as Director of Pro Personnel. He then reunited with Coach Dan Reeves with the Atlanta Falcons as the Vice President of Football Operations and Vice President of Player Personnel for seven seasons. In 2006, he was hired as the Vice President of Football Operations for the National Football League in New York, where he served in that capacity for eight NFL seasons. Upon leaving the League office, he joined the Cleveland Browns for three seasons as a Player Personnel Scout. In 2019, Hill joined the NFL Players Association as a consultant for the Collegiate All-Star Game and is still serving in that role.
Hill played an integral role in building five NFL teams that reached 10 conference championship games and four Super Bowls over his 29-year NFL scouting career. He was inducted into the ICC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
He and his wife, Tina, live in Ponte Vedra, Fla. They have two sons, Austin, and Ryan (Catherine and little Tatum). Both of his sons are United States Naval Academy graduates.
The MCC Sports Hall of Fame recognizes coaches and athletes who have coached and/or played at one or more of Mississippi’s public community or junior colleges. Forty-five individuals were inducted as charter members in 2007; 30 in 2008; and 15 are to be inducted each ensuing year.
