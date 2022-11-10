FULTON, Miss. – Coach Sean Cannon announced that he will be stepping down as head coach of the Itawamba Community College football team, the school announced on Thursday afternoon.
The 25-year coaching veteran helped lead ICC to a 40-38 overall record (30-23 in conference play) during his nine seasons as head coach. The Indians advanced to the 2015 playoffs and earned a share of the North Division title in 2014, 17 and 19, but missed the playoffs due to the conference tiebreaker rules.
In 2014, Cannon was named the 11th head coach in the history of the Indians’ football program. He had spent the previous four seasons as the program’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Coach Jon Williams.
“Coach Cannon has served as a mentor on- and off-the-field for many student-athletes during his tenure,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “His ability to hold players accountable while participating in his program was second-to-none in adding to the character development of the students.”
During Cannon’s 13 years in Fulton, he consistently guided the Indians to Top 25 finishes in every defensive category. He and his staff also helped over 100 student-athletes continue their education through scholarship opportunities on the next level.
The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
