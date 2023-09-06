FULTON, Miss. – New coaches. New faces. New expectations.
The Itawamba Community College football team will kick off the 2023 season under the direction of first-year head coach Travis Macon, who has challenged his team with one question.
“Who’s going to be that guy that gets us going?”
Over half of the Indians’ roster will be made up of guys that have never played a down of college football, but that is not lowering the expectations for someone to step up and be the spark this season.
“It can be kickoff. It can be kickoff return. It can be offense or defense. We want to start fast and when the big play comes I want someone to go make the play,” said Macon. “We expect all of our guys to play hard, play fast, and to not give up any big plays… that’s what we want ICC football to be known for.”
Offensively, the Indians will have plenty of options.
Keegan Stover (Rabun County, GA), Ty Davis (IAHS), and Tylan Carter (Choctaw County) have been pushing each other for the Q1 position throughout the preseason.
Traylon Oliver (Olive Branch), Charleston French (Amory), Devin Harris (Mobile Christian, AL), and Maurice Travis (Poplarville) will spearhead the Indians’ ground attack.
Southern Illinois transfer TJ Atkins (Ritter Prep, MO), Jermain Strong (Aberdeen), Zion Ashby (IAHS), and EJ Stovall (Houston) will look to help make plays as wide receivers.
“Our offense is designed to be very physical,” said Macon. “Our backs have been running hard in practice. Our receivers have been are catching the ball well and our quarterbacks have been making good decisions.”
Defensively, the Indians are expected to play a physical brand of football.
Local products Jayden Thompson (Shannon), Jaurquez Ivy (Amory), Jayden Walker (Aberdeen), Dontavious Allen (Horn Ty Cohran (Amory), and Jamal Cooperwood (Houston) look to get in the mix as linebackers.
Duke transfer Dylan Merrell (Alpharetta, GA), EJ Wadley (Oxford), Dylan Rowsey (Biggersville), Zae Dilworth (Nettleton), Kyleal McShan (Pontotoc), Cameron Haynes (Amory), and others will lockdown the secondary.
“We are an attack defense,” Macon. “The biggest thing we preach every day is see ball, hit ball. We want our defensive guys flying around the field and playing hard.”
The season opener will not be an easy task for the Indians as they host No. 6 Jones College.
“Jones is going to be coached up very well,” Macon. “They are going to play hard and we’ve got to get our guys ready to match that intensity that we know Coach [Steve] Buckley and team is going to bring.”
The opening kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Eaton Field, but pregame activities and tailgating will start at 4 p.m. in Fulton.
