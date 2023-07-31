BOONEVILLE - A veteran instructor with family roots that run deep in the sport of football is joining the staff at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Steadman Campbell is the Tigers' new defensive backs coach after working in various roles just across the state line at the University of North Alabama over the past 17 years.
"Steadman's experience is unbelievable," said Northeast headman Greg Davis. "He brings a little bit different dynamic to the program because he can see on both sides of the ball what people are doing. Not a lot of guys have made that transition from offense to defense and done it for a while."
Campbell ended his time with the Lions in a tie for the second longest tenured assistant in program history alongside Bill Hyde. He originally came to North Alabama in 2006 as its cornerbacks coach.
His dad, Louis, was a successful coach for more than four decades with stints at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. Brother Shep had jobs at eight different senior colleges, including as defensive coordinator at Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) University from 2011-12.
The father-son duo of Louis and Steadman boast 63 years of combined experience in the industry. Both Campbells were also letterwinners on the gridiron at the University of Arkansas.
"The years to me always start in August with the kickoff of football season. It's all I've ever known," said the youngest of the Campbell boys. "I grew up by a locker room and a practice field. I think it's just something that's kinda in your blood and it's hard to get rid of."
Campbell's list of accomplishments with the Lions is lengthy. Ten of his North Alabama teams qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs while six of them secured Gulf South Conference (GSC) championships.
He most recently helped the Lions make the move to NCAA Division I as a member of first the Big South Conference and then the ASUN Conference. North Alabama averaged over seven wins per season with Campbell on its sidelines.
The Fayetteville, Ark., native spent his last five years with the Lions as their defensive coordinator. His units excelled at forcing turnovers, including a league leading 14 interceptions in 2021.
K.J. Smith was one of Campbell's most decorated players at North Alabama. He was a two-time all-conference selection with 12 career interceptions and earned Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year for three consecutive seasons.
Lineman Wallace Cowins, Jr., joined Smith on the All-Big South team after forcing a league best four fumbles. D'Andre Smith obtained the same award two years prior in 2019 by topping all defensive backs in the conference with 88 tackles.
Campbell received his first major promotion in 2016 from receivers coach to offensive coordinator of the Lions. The move was an immediate success for North Alabama, which captured its fourth GSC title in a row and reached the national championship game that very season.
The Lions went 11-2 overall and posted gaudy numbers of 36.1 points and 419.5 yards per contest. Five of Campbell's performers collected postseason honors with Jacob Tucker guiding that group from the quarterback position.
Tucker finished third in the voting for the prestigious Harlon Hill Trophy, which is the NCAA Division II equivalent to the Heisman Trophy. He was also named an All-American by multiple publications and the GSC Offensive Player of the Year.
Campbell developed Dre Hall into one of North Alabama's best wideouts ever from 2014-17. He still holds six school records, including the most career touchdown catches (25), receptions (201) and yards (3,144).
Four of Campbell's former players have signed contracts with NFL franchises. That includes a pair of receivers in Ed Gant and Bobby Williams that starred on the Lions' special 2008 team that made it to the national semifinals.
North Alabama won at least 10 contests and accepted bids to the NCAA Division II playoffs during each of his first four campaigns on its staff. Campbell served as recruiting coordinator for the Lions as well from 2009-15.
Campbell supervised North Alabama's running backs for five seasons. His 2012-13 rushers accounted for more than 200 yards per game with Lamonte Thompson gaining All-GSC accolades.
He broke into the profession as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama from 2003-05. Campbell was in the video department for two years before transitioning onto the field to aid the Crimson Tide's defense.
Alabama rose to as high as No. 3 in the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) rankings and defeated Texas Tech University in the AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic during his final season in T-Town.
"I'm very appreciative to be here," said Campbell. "This is the premier junior college league in the country. Once the lights turn on each Thursday night I think our kids are going to be excited. We're going to play with relentless pursuit and passion."
He was part of coach Houston Nutt's inaugural recruiting class at Arkansas. Campbell placed in the top 10 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) with 16 total punt returns during his sophomore campaign.
Campbell completed a Bachelor's degree in marketing from Arkansas. He and his wife Tara have two daughters, Emmie Grace and Riley Kate.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.