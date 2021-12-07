ICC Fred Cleveland

ICC guard Fred Cleveland is averaging more than 20 points a game for the Indians.

BOONEVILLE – After climbing to No. 18 in the NJCAA Division I basketball rankings Northeast Community College stumbled last Thursday.

The Tigers will look to get back on track at home tonight at 6 against rival Itawamba Community College.

Northeast had a four-game win streak snapped when it lost 82-70 at Hinds last Thursday.

It’s ICC who will take the floor streaking tonight.

The Indians have won six straight since a 90-85 overtime loss to Northeast in Fulton on Nov. 4.

Northeast guard Kylan Blackmon and ICC guard Fred Cleveland Jr. put on a show that night.

Blackman had a double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds. He was 6 for 9 from 3-point range.

Cleveland scored 31 points. He was 10 for 13 form the free throw line and had six assists.

Blackmon enters the rematch averaging 19.4 points a game.

Cleveland leads the Indians with 20.8 points a game.

ICC is coming off a 58-51 win at Arkansas State Mid-South on Saturday.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

