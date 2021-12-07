Streaking ICC, NEMCC tangle in rematch in Booneville Daily Journal reports Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ICC guard Fred Cleveland is averaging more than 20 points a game for the Indians. Lee Adams/ICC Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOONEVILLE – After climbing to No. 18 in the NJCAA Division I basketball rankings Northeast Community College stumbled last Thursday.The Tigers will look to get back on track at home tonight at 6 against rival Itawamba Community College.Northeast had a four-game win streak snapped when it lost 82-70 at Hinds last Thursday.It’s ICC who will take the floor streaking tonight.The Indians have won six straight since a 90-85 overtime loss to Northeast in Fulton on Nov. 4.Northeast guard Kylan Blackmon and ICC guard Fred Cleveland Jr. put on a show that night.Blackman had a double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds. He was 6 for 9 from 3-point range.Cleveland scored 31 points. He was 10 for 13 form the free throw line and had six assists.Blackmon enters the rematch averaging 19.4 points a game.Cleveland leads the Indians with 20.8 points a game.ICC is coming off a 58-51 win at Arkansas State Mid-South on Saturday. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nemcc Icc Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists