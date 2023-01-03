NEMCC football signees

Thirteen Tigers, including Javian Gipson-Holmes (#4) & Kenny Byrd (#5), inked with 4-year schools during the mid-year signing period.

 NEMCCAthletics.com

BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College football program boasted one of the best mid-year signing period classes in the entire country.

Newsletters

Recommended for you