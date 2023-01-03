BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College football program boasted one of the best mid-year signing period classes in the entire country.
Thirteen Tigers inked their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to move on to four-year institutions across the nation on Wednesday, December 21.
Gary Banks, II (Mississippi College) was part of Northeast’s rotation at running back for three consecutive seasons. His career statistics with the Tigers include 695 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Olive Branch’s Banks had a season-best 17 carries for 69 yards in a win over Mississippi Delta Community College. His lone score of the campaign came two weeks later during a victory versus East Central Community College.
Deonta Barnes (Southern Arkansas University) improved drastically in the defensive backfield during the 2022 campaign. His tackling total more than tripled between his second and third seasons at Northeast.
The Holmes County Central High School alumnus had a career-high 10 takedowns against Itawamba Community College. He also had two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble this past fall.
Kenny Byrd (University of Texas at El Paso) returns to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level after originally transferring to Northeast from Coastal Carolina (S.C.) University. He finished in a tie for 15th nationally with 86 tackles this season.
The York, S.C., native was recognized as the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Defensive Player of the Week after posting a career-best 17 stops plus a sack versus Pearl River Community College.
Steven Edwards (University of Central Arkansas) was a consistent presence at corner for the Tigers. He had 33 total tackles and four interceptions over the course of 14 games in a black-and-gold uniform.
The North Panola High School graduate placed fifth in the country this season with 114 interception return yards. A majority of those yards came on a lengthy pick-six during Northeast’s win over then-nationally ranked Hinds Community College.
Kylan Garrett (Southwestern Oklahoma State University) topped the Tigers for two straight years in receiving yards. He is the first Northeast player to accomplish that feat since former NJCAA All-American Donta Armstrong did so from 2014-15.
Independence’s Garrett boasts career figures of 44 catches, 826 yards and four touchdowns along with an average of 18.8 yards per reception. He had a season-high 128 yards and two scores in Northeast’s triumph versus East Mississippi.
Javian Gipson-Holmes (East Central [Okla.] University) had a prosperous sophomore campaign at Northeast that included 30 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack and a pass break up.
Oxford’s Gipson-Holmes averaged six stops per contest during the Tigers’ successful month of October. He recorded a 45-yard pick-six in the opening quarter of Northeast’s matchup with East Central.
Bryce Harley (University of West Alabama) was the Tigers’ starter at right tackle during the first eight games of the year. The 6-5, 290-pound lineman came to Northeast out of Horn Lake High School.
DJ King (Southwestern Oklahoma State University) rotated along Northeast’s offensive line at both the left and right tackle positions. The 6-2, 315-pounder joined the Tigers from Byhalia High School.
Willie Latham, III (Mississippi College) racked up 85 takedowns, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass break ups and two takeaways as a linebacker for Northeast over the previous three seasons.
The Madison-Ridgeland Academy alumnus secured conference player of the week honors once as a true freshman in 2020. He tied a career-high of eight stops in a single game three times during his tenure with the Tigers.
Triston Newson (University of Missouri) was recently selected as the fifteenth NJCAA All-American in program history. He led the entire nation at the conclusion of the regular season with 107 cumulative stops.
Independence’s Newson registered double-digit tackles during each of Northeast’s nine contests. At least one Tiger has inked with a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) now for four years in a row.
Kris Sides (Mississippi College) was a rare dual-threat athlete for Northeast that made an impact as a wide receiver on offense and on the special teams unit as well. Both of his catches this season went for 20-plus yard touchdowns.
Hernando’s Sides tallied 10 tackles while participating in kickoff and punt coverage duties for the Tigers. He also forced a fumble that Northeast recovered and turned into seven points against Mississippi Delta.
Jaquan Toney (University of Texas at El Paso) was a two-time all-conference performer at left tackle for the Tigers. The 6-3, 285-pound lineman came to Northeast out of Mae Jemison (Ala.) High School.
DQ Watkins (Long Island [N.Y.] University) came up big for the Tigers in their marquee victories over East Mississippi and Hinds. He accounted for three tackles for loss and two sacks in the season opening win over the Eagles on the road.
The Lafayette County High School graduate recovered two fumbles and had four stops against the Lions inside Tiger Stadium. Watkins’ career figures at Northeast include 27 takedowns, 5.5 tackles for loss and three takeaways.
