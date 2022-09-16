BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame’s 14th class of inductees features three award-winning student-athletes.
Tim Cole, Robert Gordon and Lisa Jansen are set for enshrinement on Thursday, September 22 at 4:30 p.m. in the Claude Wright Room of the Haney Union.
They will also be recognized at Tiger Stadium prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff of Northeast’s homecoming football matchup with division opponent Mississippi Delta Community College.
All three honorees were all-region and all-conference recipients in their respective sports. Jansen, who competed for the German national team, becomes just the second softball player to be selected for this prestigious accolade.
Tickets for this event are sold out. A live broadcast of the entire ceremony, which includes the presentation of Northeast’s Alumni Hall of Fame as well, will air on the Gold Channel of NEMCCTV.
Tim Cole (Men’s Basketball, 1996-98)
Basketball brilliance runs in the family of Tim Cole. The cousin of current University of Memphis (Tenn.) head coach and National Basketball Association (NBA) standout Penny Hardaway, Cole showcased his talents at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Cole will forever be known as one of the most prolific scorers in the Tigers’ tradition-rich history. He still holds the program record for most points in a single game with 64 against Pearl River Community College.
He made 13 total field goals, six treys and was 20 of 23 at the free throw line during that overtime thriller with the Wildcats, which Northeast won by a 138-135 margin in the quarterfinals of the 1997 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 23 Tournament.
That game set the stage for what turned out to be a brilliant sophomore campaign for Cole. He averaged 28.4 points, which was third best in the entire country, and 7.2 baskets per contest that year under the direction of head coach Mike Lewis.
Cole was also near the top of the charts for the Tigers in blocks, steals and rebounds. He had 20-plus points in all but two of his appearances during the 1997-98 season and more than 30 points in 15 games.
He saved his best performances for nationally ranked Northwest Mississippi Community College. Cole had a season-best 42 points in an 88-83 pre-Christmas break victory over the Rangers and a 37-point effort in the third of four meetings that year between the two rivals.
Cole led Northeast to the 1998 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) North Division regular season championship. The Tigers claimed the title with an 83-72 win over East Mississippi Community College.
The Memphis, Tenn., native had 33 points in the decisive matchup with the Lions on the strength of four three-pointers. Cole posted 28.6 points during division contests after the holiday break.
Cole garnered NJCAA All-Region 23 Tournament recognition after racking up 32 points, including a 10 of 17 showing at the charity stripe, during his final outing in a black-and-gold uniform versus Meridian Community College.
He followed in the footsteps of his teammate Antoine Wilkerson in earning NJCAA All-American distinction. Cole also received NJCAA All-Region 23 and All-MACCC first-team honors after his last year at Northeast.
The Tigers were the division runner-up and a region semifinalist during his freshman campaign. Northeast compiled an overall record of 40-17 over the course of two seasons with Cole on its roster.
The Northside (Tenn.) High School graduate made his collegiate debut on November 4, 1996 against Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He accounted for 22 points in a triumph over the Wolves as part of the two-day Northeast Tip-Off Classic.
The 6-4, 205-pound guard produced his initial 30-point game in a neutral site matchup with Cowley (Kan.) College. He drained a career-best 14 buckets twice that year versus Northwest Alabama Community College and Three Rivers (Mo.) College.
Cole reached double figures in 55 of his 57 appearances with the Tigers. His career averages at Northeast include 27.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 2.2 assists along with a 46.7 field goal percentage.
The 827 points that Cole scored as a sophomore are the fourth most in a season in school history. He also owns the second and third most three-point makes at Northeast with 91 in his final campaign and 75 as a newcomer.
Robert Gordon (Baseball, 1992-93)
Robert Gordon continued what became a playing and coaching career in the sport of baseball that spanned more than 35 years as a student-athlete at Northeast Mississippi Community College in the early 1990s.
Gordon arrived on the Booneville campus with a decorated resume. He received an invitation to both the Crossroads Diamond Club and Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball (NEMCABB) all-star games after earning the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his W.P. Daniel High School team.
He made his debut with the Tigers on February 27, 1992 during a doubleheader at Jackson State (Tenn.) Community College. Gordon recorded his first multi-hit contest in a black-and-gold uniform six days later in a 5-4 victory over the same Generals ball club.
Gordon’s inaugural home run at Northeast came during a 7-2 win at Shelby State (present-day Southwest Tennessee) Community College. He also had three hits and three RBIs that evening against the Saluqis.
The Tigers got hot and so did Gordon down the home stretch. Northeast captured its final eight regular season games to secure its first then-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) North Division crown in over two decades.
Gordon lifted the Tigers to a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind triumph over East Mississippi Community College in the middle of that winning streak. He tied the contest with a two out triple and scored moments later on a RBI single by Brian Olson.
Northeast hosted the state championship series versus Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Harold T. White Field before participating in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 23 Tournament for the first time in program history.
The New Albany native was one of the Tigers’ top performers as a freshman with a .306 batting average, four triples and 16 RBIs. However, Gordon’s productivity increased even more during his final campaign at Northeast.
Gordon, who was the only returning position player in 1993, led the Tigers in most every major offensive statistical category. He had a .344 batting average with nine doubles, three home runs and 32 RBIs.
He added five triples, which is still tied for the second most in a single season at Northeast. Gordon was recognized by head coach Ray Scott with the team MVP and best batting average awards.
Gordon was also selected for the Tiger Award for his leadership and positive attitude on-and-off the diamond. He obtained NJCAA All-Region 23 distinction as a sophomore and was a two-time all-conference recipient.
He completed his on-field career by clinching the 1996 Tennessee Collegiate Athletic Conference (TCAC) championship at Union (Tenn.) University. Gordon procured NAIA All-American, NAIA All-Region and All-TCAC honors as a senior.
Gordon has spent essentially his entire tenure in education at Myrtle High School. He was the head baseball coach for 25 years and won 10 division crowns, two north half titles and the 2002 state championship.
He also directed five state championship teams in 16 seasons with Myrtle’s slowpitch softball program. Gordon’s coaching record between baseball, softball and volleyball, which he started from scratch in 2019, is 800-387-1.
Gordon was picked to coach in the NEMCABB All-Star Game three times and at the Crossroads All-Star Game in 2003. He was acknowledged as the NEMCABB Class 1A-2A Coach of the Year in both 2001 and 2010.
He remains at Myrtle as its athletic director in charge of 11 varsity sports. Gordon is married to Brooke and the couple has two children, Paxton and Kinsley.
Lisa Jansen (Softball, 2007-08)
Lisa Jansen is one of several international standouts that helped the Northeast Mississippi Community College softball program develop a solid foundation during its first decade after the switch from slowpitch to fastpitch competition.
Jansen came to the United States from the town of Dietzenbach, which is a suburb of Frankfurt in the German state of Hesse. She instantly made an impact for head coach Jody Long’s Tigers with her powerful left arm.
She obtained first-team all-conference distinction as a freshman with a 10-8 mark in the circle. Jansen had a team-best 122 strikeouts in 113.2 innings of work with a 4.37 earned run average (ERA).
One of her top performances that season came in the opener of a doubleheader sweep over rival Itawamba Community College. She scattered seven hits while striking out 13 batters in a complete game effort.
Jansen’s numbers improved significantly during her second campaign at Northeast. Her ERA dropped to 3.02 while giving up 30 fewer hits and 16 less earned runs in 14 more innings of action.
The 196 strikeouts that she threw that year ranked ninth in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and was second best in the league. That still stands as the second most punch outs in a single season in program history.
She went 13-6 in 29 appearances during the Tigers’ run to the 2008 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) North Division championship. Jansen received NJCAA All-Region 23 and all-conference honors for her role in Northeast’s seventh all-time divisional title.
Her 318 strikeouts are the second most ever over a career at Northeast. Jansen’s other cumulative statistics while with the Tigers include a 23-14, 241.1 innings and a 3.66 ERA in 62 outings.
Jansen not only remained in America after graduating from Northeast. She stayed inside the borders of the Magnolia State by signing a scholarship to continue playing softball at Mississippi Valley State University.
The move paid dividends for Jansen. She was selected as both the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Newcomer and Pitcher of the Year after leading the Devilettes to their best season in school history.
Jansen lifted Mississippi Valley State to the 2009 SWAC Tournament crown and a trip to the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional. She was the pitcher of record in a thrilling 1-0 decision over the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which was the Devilettes’ first NCAA Tournament win in five years.
She also garnered Louisville Slugger/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Southeast Region first-team recognition after helping Mississippi Valley State compile a 38-16 ledger. Jansen paced all SWAC hurlers during the regular season with 117 strikeouts and 12 victories.
The Devilettes repeated as SWAC Eastern Division champions during Jansen’s senior campaign. She was once again named to the All-SWAC first-team after accumulating a league-best 14 wins, 144 punch outs and a .213 batting average by her opponents.
Jansen still owns the Devilettes’ record for most shutouts in a season with eight as a junior. She was a two-time recipient of Mississippi Valley State’s Female Athlete of the Year award.
Jansen also represented her home country on its national team during the 2009 European Championships in Valencia, Spain. She tossed 13.2 innings over four games in that prestigious tournament with 10 strikeouts compared to five walks and a 3.59 ERA.
She transitioned from athlete to coach as an assistant at Hampton (Va.) University and West Texas A&M University. Jansen guided the Buffs to the 2013 NCAA Division II South Central Regional as an at-large selection with a 44-13 overall record.
Jansen continued her education and now holds four degrees, including most recently a doctorate from the University of Arkansas. She has completed postdoctoral research at Boston Children’s Hospital.
