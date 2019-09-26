The hits keep on coming for Northeast’s defense. Greg Davis has made sure of that.
After watching his team’s preseason scrimmage against Holmes last month, Davis determined that his defense’s biggest problem was tackling. His solution was simple: More tackling in practice.
“The game these days is all about, let’s go out here in our underwear and try to do things, and everyone wants to know why nobody can tackle on Saturdays or Thursdays or Sundays or whatever. That’s the reason,” Davis said.
“So after that scrimmage we made a conscious decision as a coaching staff to say, hey, we’re going to go full pads every day, we’re going to have a competition drill, we’re going to have periods where we’re going to tackle live in practice.”
Entering tonight’s game against rival ICC (1-3, 1-1 North Division), which kicks off at 6:30, Northeast’s defense has clearly benefited from what Davis calls an “old-school mentality.”
The Tigers (2-2, 1-1) are allowing just 185.5 yards and 14.5 points per game. They’ve recorded 15 sacks and recovered six fumbles.
Northeast’s defense is anchored by a line that Davis said is better than last year.
The Tigers are also strong at linebacker, where Jamarcus Smith (Saltillo) has a team-leading 36 tackles.
“They put a lot more than you can block up there sometimes,” ICC coach Sean Cannon said. “That’s why they’ve been pretty good at holding people under rushing yards, getting lots of sacks and pressures.”
Northeast faces an ICC offense that has struggled to run the ball – until last week, when Hiram Wadlington (Oxford) rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown in a 30-21 win over Coahoma.
Clark Mills (North Pontotoc) has played well at quarterback, throwing for 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns. But his job hasn’t been easy, as evidenced by the 15 sacks ICC has allowed.
“You try to fit a square peg in a round hole sometimes, and eventually you’ll get enough in there and it’ll finally work for you,” Cannon said of his team’s run game. “I hope that’s what we’ve kind of figured out. It’s good to get that going, because it does open up the passing game.”
PARKER HONORED AGAIN
ICC sophomore linebacker Keshun Parker (Calhoun City) was named the Defensive Player of the Week by the National Junior College Athletic Association on Wednesday.
He was honored by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges on Tuesday, making him eligible for the national honor.
Parker had a team-high 14 tackles (10 solo), including three sacks, last week against Coahoma. He leads the state with 41 tackles.