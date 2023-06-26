BOONEVILLE, Miss. - Ryan Trevathan hopes to be just as successful as his first stint on the Northeast Mississippi Community College football coaching staff.
Trevathan is returning to Northeast to once again serve as its offensive coordinator beginning with the upcoming 2023 season.
"Ryan and I work really well together," said Tigers head coach Greg Davis. "He was just the perfect fit with his recruiting connections and just the way he operates with the kids every day to build those relationships. Those are positive things moving forward."
Trevathan is back following a six-year absence that included stops at Arkansas Tech University and Pearl River Community College. He was originally hired as Davis’ inaugural play caller in 2015.
“It was really exciting to get the opportunity to come back,” Trevathan said. “Coach Davis has done an incredible job of making this place better than when I left it. We’ll only continue to grow it from here. I really look forward to putting on a good show for our fans.”
Trevathan was in charge of two of Northeast’s best offenses over the past decade. The 2016 squad in particular put together the most yards (366.1) and second highest points per game (25.8) during Davis’ tenure as head coach.
That edition of the Tigers became the first in program history to finish the year with a top 10 ranking from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) after going 6-3 overall.
Trevathan relied on steady quarterback Mason Cunningham, who broke the modern-day school record for most passing yards in a single season with 1,810. He also accounted for 18 total touchdowns as a true freshman.
The Jonesboro, Ark., native is not afraid to run the ball either. Northeast rushed for 159.8 yards per contest and 18 touchdowns, including five scores from Kenzie Phillips, during that same historic campaign.
“I think the thing that made us good then was that we were really efficient,” said Trevathan. “That will be a key component for us again week in and week out. We’re going to have to present a real physical, fast team on the field.”
Trevathan’s top success story at Arkansas Tech was running back Devontae Dean, who recently signed a professional contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL).
Dean earned all-conference accolades after a senior campaign with the Wonder Boys that featured 845 yards on 135 touches with five scores, including a two touchdown outing against Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Four total Arkansas Tech offensive standouts received All-Great American Conference (GAC) honors last fall. Joining Dean was fullback Jordan Edington, lineman Cameron Hataway and tight end Dayton Keller.
Drew Wade was also a two-time All-GAC recipient while under the instruction of Trevathan. He accumulated over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns over four years with the Wonder Boys.
Trevathan put up some big numbers at Pearl River as well. His 2017 team placed eighth in school history with 3,822 yards overall while the 2,399 rushing yards were the most for the Wildcats since 1994.
He has sent 27 student-athletes to four-year institutions over four seasons as an offensive coordinator at the community college level. Twelve of those players signed with NCAA Division I universities.
Among the former Tigers that starred under Trevathan are wideouts Donta Armstrong and Joe Horn, Jr. Armstrong secured NJCAA All-American distinction at Northeast while Horn, Jr., had brief pro stints with the Baltimore Ravens and in the XFL.
Trevathan started his career at Arkansas State University in an undergraduate role and at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) as a graduate assistant. He coached in four bowl games while working for those programs.
He was part of the Rebels’ big turnaround from 2012-14 that featured back-to-back eight-plus win seasons. Trevathan helped with the tight ends during his first two campaigns at Ole Miss before transitioning into a full-time quality control position.
Trevathan played a big part in the development of Evan Engram, who went on to become a consensus All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) first-team performer with more than 2,320 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
Engram is now a six-year veteran of the National Football League (NFL) with stops in New York and Jacksonville. He set the Giants’ franchise record for most touchdowns by a rookie tight end with six in 2017.
Trevathan has completed a Bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State and a Master’s degree from Ole Miss. He and his wife Morgan have four children, Kaden, Hudson, Ellisyn and Rowan.
