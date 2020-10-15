Northeast Mississippi Community College is off to a 2-0 start in this pandemic-shortened season, and head coach Greg Davis is quick to defer credit.
“Our coaching staff has done an excellent job in difficult circumstances,” said Davis, whose team celebrates homecoming today at 6:30 p.m. against Coahoma. “Our kids have responded real well to the challenge.”
The Tigers opened the season with a 35-10 home victory against Holmes, then went on the road last week and beat Mississippi Delta 40-23 on Friday afternoon, in a game moved up a day due to weather concerns.
“This is as good a team, with an emphasis on team, as we’ve ever had,” said Davis, who’s in his sixth season as head coach in Booneville. “The kids have bought in, they’re fun to be around and they love the game.”
Sophomore quarterback Kevin Hurley (Walnut), who played defensive end for the Tigers last season, leads the state in passing efficiency. He’s thrown for 426 yards and five touchdowns this fall.
“He throws a really good ball, a big kid who’s very athletic,” said Davis, who uses Hurley in a rotation with freshman J.T. Moore.
Northeast’s defense leads the state in yards per game (278.0), sacks (8) and touchdowns allowed (2).
Coahoma (1-0), led by first-year coach Travis Macon, opened the season on Oct. 1 with a 37-23 win at Itawamba. Freshman Bryce Wallace, younger brother of former East Mississippi and Ole Miss QB Bo Wallace, passed for 269 yards and two TDs.
“Against ICC they threw it all over the yard,” Davis said. “I know this, Coahoma is well-coached and they’re going to play hard.”
ICC (0-1) visits Northwest Mississippi tonight at 7, in the opener for the host Rangers. The Indians did not play last week after a game against Holmes was postponed.