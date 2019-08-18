Despite only going 1-8 a season ago, Northeast Mississippi Community College coach Greg Davis is optimistic about his football team after two weeks of practice.
About 40 freshmen have hit the practice field for the Tigers in this preseason, and Davis has liked what he has seen with what seems like a brand-new team.
On offense, only five players return from last year’s squad, and all five are receivers. Sophomore Carson Banks, a Northwest Rankin graduate, is the leading returner after recording 24 catches for 235 yards and one touchdown.
“Those five or six guys have elevated the play of the offense so far,” Davis said. “We are probably more ahead in the passing game than we ever have been at this point.”
The offensive line will feature five new faces, while the Tigers also break in a new quarterback and running back.
At quarterback, a three-way battle is going on between sophomore Reed Collins (Madison St. Joe) and Jack Mangel and Patrick Felton, both from Georgia.
Collins started two games last year. So far in camp, he has completed over 60 percent of his passes and has stayed away from the critical errors that haunted the offense last year.
“I think we are a talented group and we have the potential to be a group that can score some points, we are just going to have to get used to the speed of the game and understand that this is college football, not high school,” Davis said.
On the defensive side of the ball, the team will have to replace Sam Williams, the 2018 NJCAA Football Defensive Player of the Year now at Ole Miss, on the defensive line. Williams recorded 17.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss.
That production cannot be replaced, but Davis believes the defensive line will be his strongest position group with the amount of experience he has coming back.
On the line, the returners coming back are Isaiah Forte, Isaiah Hill, Devonte Reed, and Jahmel Flowers, while former Tupelo quarterback Stephon McGlaun will see time on the line in addition to other players.
“That’s our veteran group of the whole team,” Davis said. “They know what to anticipate and they know how to do things. They are going to be fun to watch because that’s a talented group of guys.”