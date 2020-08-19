OXFORD • The two leading contenders in the Ole Miss quarterback race are excited about what they’re asked to do in a different offense in 2020.
They’re so excited they’ve set wake-up alarms for the morning’s wee hours.
Sensing a greater responsibility for leadership, Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee say they’ve spearheaded daily meetings for the Rebels’ quarterbacks that begin before 6 a.m.
“We’re meeting as a unit by ourselves at 5:30 or 5:45,” Corral said. “There was this ripple effect throughout the whole quarterback room, and everybody starting doing it. It’s just a normal thing now.”
Corral and Plumlee are both sophomores, though Corral redshirted in 2018 and is entering his third year in the program.
Corral started the first four games last year. When he was injured against Cal in Week 4 he was unable to win the job back from Plumlee who started the final eight games.
They’re being pushed by redshirt freshmen Kinkead Dent and Grant Tisdale, but the experienced gained last year has Corral and Plumlee ahead of the pack through the first week of camp.
“You look at both of those guys, and the thing they have is experience. We’ll continue to talk about that a ton,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “These guys are ahead of the game a little bit because they have played.”
There’s been a lot to take in for the quarterbacks in a vastly different office.
The Rebels ran the ball 62.7 percent of the time last year under former coordinator Rich Rodriguez.
Players say that will change in a more diverse offense.
“With this new offense there’s a lot that’s on our plate and as quarterbacks you want to know everybody’s role, everybody’s job. We decided to take it upon ourselves to come in a little bit earlier just to get a better grasp of the offense we’re running now,” Plumlee said.
With that diversity the Rebels are working on the passing game much more in practice.
“Oh absolutely,” Plumlee said. “Everybody’s really excited to get a little more variety in the offense. Last year we could be one-dimensional.”
It was a dimension that favored the athletic Plumlee as he led the SEC with 113.6 rushing yards per game.
Plumlee said Lebby’s emphasis on proper footwork for all quarterbacks has helped him improve his timing on pass routes and has helped him better understand the field before him and how best to attack it.
Plumlee completed just 52.67 of his pass attempts last year.
Corral also praised the new offense.
“We understand why we’re doing what we’re doing. We know why we’re reading the single-side safety, why we’re reading the C gap,” he said. “Last year we weren’t taught in depth of like what we’re doing now.”
Corral completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,362 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
He says his attitude on putting in the necessary extra work – like early-morning quarterback meetings – has changed.
“It takes a lot of sacrifice when you realize you have to do what you have to do. At the end it’s not a sacrifice. It’s an investment for what you’re doing in the future.”Ol