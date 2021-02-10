OXFORD • K.J. Buffen is coming off his best practice, but Robert Allen is coming off his best game.
Buffen, a junior, was expected to be a key cog for Ole Miss, but his production began to wane in late January.
Soon, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis was describing Buffen’s reduced role as stemming from “personal issues,” issues that caused him to sit out last week’s 52-50 upset win over No. 11 Tennessee.
Buffen appears more focused now although he had neither a point nor a rebound in a little less than 7 minutes of play in the Rebels’ 84-80 overtime win at Auburn on Saturday.
Buffen and Allen will both be available at 8 p.m. today when the Rebels return to The Pavilion against No. 10 Missouri. The game will air on the SEC Network.
“Since K.J. has gone through personal things that he was dealing with, he had his best practice yesterday,” Davis said.
Allen, meanwhile, had 12 points and five rebounds at Auburn. He was the Rebels’ third-leading scorer in the game.
Allen, a transfer from Samford, had 10 points and six rebounds at Georgia when he started over Buffen for the first time. He was limited by foul trouble against Tennessee.
“I feel like what the team needs out of me is my energy, my effort, my rebounding, the opportunity to give our team second chances … just my defensive energy that I bring,” Allen said.
In his regularly scheduled Zoom call with local media on Tuesday, Davis implied that he’s been in the lab tinkering with ways to use Buffen and Allen at the same time.
The 6-foot-7 Buffen has been a versatile player at Ole Miss having played the 3, 4 and 5 – both forward positions and center – at various times.
“If K.J. can come back in a good frame of mind we can play K.J. at the 4 or the 3. He played the 3 a lot last year,” Davis said.
Davis experimented with bigs Romello White and Khadim Sy against Tennessee. He had not previously used them in games together, but the combination resulted in a number of good defensive possessions.
However, Sy banged up a knee against the Vols. He missed the Auburn game and won’t be available tonight.
The Rebels (10-8, 5-6 SEC) dug themselves a big conference hole with losses in four of their first five SEC games.
Players believe they can play themselves back into the NCAA Tournament conversation. If so two games against Missouri – the other Feb. 23 in Columbia – would seem like a must in order to impress the selection committee.
“I would tell (fans) not to lose faith in us,” Allen said. “We are determined just as they are. We’re all here together, fans and players, to make it to the NCAA Tournament.”