OXFORD • A week after a disastrous seven-turnover performance at Arkansas, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was better.
Corral was 16 for 27 passing for 154 yards in the Rebels’ 35-28 loss to Auburn. He passed for one touchdown and ran for two more.
He also had two interceptions.
The first one came from the Auburn 3 on the Rebels’ second possession of the game and resembled some of Corral’s struggles against the Razorbacks when Kiffin said defensive backs read his eyes because he was locking in on receivers.
“I was late. There was a window there. I was too late. I waited,” Corral said.
He didn’t continue to lock in on receivers.
Soon after the first interception he was helped by play-calling that had him throwing on roll-outs, and he was helped throughout the game by a season-high 283 team rushing yards.
Corral led the team with 88 yards on 10 carries.
With the run game a bigger emphasis, backup quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had his most playing time of the season. He finished with 48 yards on eight carries, one run for 37 yards, a season-long.
In, and out
Plumlee rotated in throughout the game.
“They’ve always had packages for John Rhys,” Corral said. “A guy like John Rhys, that type of speed, that changes the whole defense. When we kept going back and forth and us moving fast you could tell what type of chaos that was causing for them in trying to get the calls.”
Kiffin said Corral showed progress from the Arkansas game.
“The interception was very disappointing. They covered it well, but he just threw it so late especially after the emphasis all week,” Kiffin said. “Outside of that he did a really good job.”