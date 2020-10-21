OXFORD • In the age of communication, it’s easy to let anyone know what you’re doing.
Perhaps too easy.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral let Arkansas defenders know what he was doing last Saturday – not with email, text or Snapchat but with his eyes.
The Razorbacks showed the Rebels a defensive look they’d not previously used.
The result was the worst performance of the season – a fumble and six interceptions – for Corral, who had been one of the nation’s top quarterbacks through three games.
“He’s positive, he’s shaking it off. A lot of stuff went wrong, it wasn’t just Matt,” slot receiver Elijah Moore said. “It was the whole team, the whole group.”
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hopes to see the version of Corral that was rated No. 2 nationally in passer efficiency when Auburn visits for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Vaught- Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.
In spite of seven turnovers and failing to score from the Arkansas 1 twice on separate possessions, the Rebels were in position to drive for a possible winning touchdown with 3 minutes, 46 seconds remaining. Corral threw interception No. 5 to Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan, who returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.
That sealed the deal for the Hogs.
Kiffin said after the game that Corral was too locked in on his primary targets.
The fix requires attention to detail in practice, but could be as simple Corral remembering his available options on each play.
“You have to get to the next,” Kiffin said. “When did you ever see him check down to the back? I think once. They did a great job. They said they weren’t going to pressure him. They were going to play deep and make him check the ball down which he didn’t do.”
Corral said he tried to force things against the Razorbacks.
“With drop-eight, the windows were smaller. Arkansas did a good job of tracing the ball back, and having all 11 sets of eyes on you like that, they’re going to read it,” Corral said. “When I’m just keying on the hook player that Mike (linebacker) is flowing with them, and he flows into the window.”
Kiffin said instead of moving to his check-down options Corral was trying to freeze Arkansas defenders with “no-look” passes.
“The problem is he can’t see the other (receiver) while he’s doing that. It’s something you can do every once and a while especially when you’re rolling out,” Kiffin said.
Ole Miss adjusted in the second half and ran the ball more efficiently from two tight-end sets.
It was a run-dominated drive heavy with Jerrion Ealy that also included a fake punt that left the Rebels just five points back in the final minutes.
Kiffin said Corral was upbeat at earlier practices this week.
“We’ve got to move forward. You don’t let one game beat you twice.”