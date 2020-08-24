OXFORD • Lane Kiffin isn’t ready to publicly name his first Ole Miss starting quarterback, but for one day there was separation between the leading contenders.
The Rebels scrimmaged on Saturday to close their first week of August camp.
Kiffin provided few specifics of the workout but did say that the offense outshined the defense and that third-year sophomore Matt Corral outshined true sophomore John Rhys Plumlee.
They are the only two Ole Miss quarterbacks to start games or get meaningful playing time in 2019, and they have been ahead of redshirt freshmen Kinkead Dent and Grant Tisdale in the competition.
Kiffin also praised his running backs and singled out sophomore Jerrion Ealy for an explosive run.
“Obviously when you’re making a bunch of plays that means you’re not making them on the other side,” he said.
An unspecified number of defensive players missed the workout, several of them in the secondary with what Kiffin described as “some injuries and some corona issues.”
One of the defensive problems was getting lined up to keep up with the tempo of the offense.
“We go ultra-fast, and when we get to a Saturday format where they’re not broken down in periods that was an adjustment for them that they struggled with,” Kiffin said.
Corral had the reputation of being the “passing” quarterback when he completed 58.9 percent of 178 attempts with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
It was the passing game that set Corral apart in the scrimmage.
“I thought Matt played extremely well. He hit some big plays and was really accurate. John had a little more up and down. He did some really good things, but fumbled once for a big turnover,” Kiffin said.
“Both of them did some things to excite us,” he added.
Quarterback battle
Plumlee’s athleticism and big-play potential has lent itself to off-season speculation that he could play other positions if he doesn’t win the starting quarterback job.
Kiffin said he is not using Plumlee at other positions right now.
“We don’t get into schematical personnel questions but, I can tell you that we’re not. So, I broke my own rule. No, that’s the last thing we want to do right now. He’s in a quarterback competition. If you do that it takes away from his development as a quarterback, and he’s still really young, so he’s just playing quarterback.”