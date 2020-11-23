OXFORD • Any Ole Miss or Mississippi State fan can tell you how the 2019 Egg Bowl ended.
Elijah Moore’s touchdown catch that could have helped Ole Miss force overtime didn’t when his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty forced a 35-yard extra point that was missed.
What may be less clear to some is the work that took place to get in the end zone, but those are the plays cemented in the memory for Rebels quarterback Matt Corral.
In some ways the drive was a snapshot of the efficiency and leadership Corral would show this season under a new staff.
If Corral plays Saturday afternoon like he has in the Rebels last two games – 10 touchdown passes, no interceptions – Ole Miss could gain the first Egg Bowl win for both Corral and new coach Lane Kiffin.
“We’re going to have our hands full,” Kiffin said. “They kind of got it turned around. They weren’t playing great for a few games before, and they had a chance to beat Georgia. These guys have played really hard on defense most of the season.”
Kickoff for the 117th meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network.
At present there has been no spike in COVID-19 numbers that would prevent the game being played. Ole Miss had no new positive cases in its most recent round of testing.
Corral, after replacing starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, helped put the Rebels in position to win last year.
“I remember that last drive vividly because none of those plays we ran were the plays that were called. I just checked everything,” Corral reminisced on Monday.
That includes the 57-yard gain to split end Braylon Sanders on fourth-and-24.
The play that moved the Rebels to the MSU 29 came about after disagreement in the team huddle between Corral and receivers coach Jacob Peeler.
Corral said he could see that because the Bulldogs were double- teaming Moore, Sanders had the better chance to be open.
“Me and Peeler, we didn’t get into it, but he was telling Braylon one thing, and I was telling Braylon another when we were in the huddle,” Corral said. “I just kept telling Braylon to run the post. He ran the post.”
The Rebels were squeezed on the fourth down because on the two plays prior a penalty negated a 20-yard gain to Sanders and Corral was then sacked.
Corral said he also changed the play on Moore’s touchdown catch.
While he recalls the most minute details of the drive he doesn’t look at it as something special.
“I don’t think of it like that,” he said. “We lost.”