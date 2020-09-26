BATON ROUGE, La. • KJ Costello believes the Mississippi State football team finally flipped the switch heading into today’s season opener.
Mississippi State travels to No. 6-ranked LSU, the defending national champions, to open up the 2020 college football season. The COVID-shortened season will feature a 10-game conference only schedule.
The game will be played on CBS at 2:30 p.m.
Head coach Mike Leach has said multiple times this preseason that his signature Air Raid offense was not where it needed to be yet, but Costello told media on Tuesday that the Bulldogs had their best practice yet, and a flip was switched under them.
“I think it was the best practice since I’ve been here,” Costello said of Tuesday’s workout. “Not just for me personally but the whole offense as a unit. Without a doubt, energy, tempo, execution and I feel like I was thinking the least I have in two months, which is fun.”
Costello and Mississippi State will face a talented LSU defensive unit that doesn’t have many familiar faces. LSU returns three starters on defense – cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety JaCoby Stevens and defensive tackle Glen Logan.
The Tigers’ defense is also led by a new coach. LSU hired Bo Pelini to return to Baton Rouge and lead the defense. He replaces Dave Aranda, who left for the head coaching job at Baylor.
Leach and Pelini have faced each other before, having run across each other in 2008 and 2009 while Leach was at Texas Tech and Pelini at Nebraska. Leach and Texas Tech won both of those matchups, 37-31 and 31-10.
Costello has been watching those films, trying to find tendencies of Pelini’s and to see what’s been successful in the past.
“I’ve seen some styles like Bo Pelini’s,” Costello said. “You know, there’s not a thousand coaching trees out there in college football. I’ve seen some similar styles, and I think Leach has a good way to attack it.”
Costello has also been watching film on former quarterbacks who played well in Leach’s system. He asked the film guys in the summer for Graham Harrell’s film from his season’s at Texas Tech.
Harrell was one of the most successful quarterbacks in Leach’s system, having passed for 15,793 career yards and 134 touchdown passes.
He passed for over 4,500 yards in three straight seasons and had 5,705 yards and 48 touchdowns as a junior. Costello watched every game from that season to see how the offense has progressed since then and to just see what works in Leach’s offense the best.
“I wanted to see who was the most successful in the system,” Costello said. “Obviously, I got to see Gardner Minshew and Anthony Gordon in person, but I was on the sideline game planning for them, I wasn’t watching them play. So I had those two, and I wanted to watch one a little further back in time to see how this offense could potentially evolve.”