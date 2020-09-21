STARKVILLE • Mississippi State released its depth chart for the season opener at No. 6-ranked LSU on Monday, and questions about a few position battle were answered.
At the most important position on the field, graduate transfer KJ Costello and true freshman Will Rogers had no distinction between them on the depth chart, but head coach Mike Leach made clear who he expects to start.
“I expect KJ to start,” Leach said during his weekly press conference. “Will is doing a great job but I expect KJ to start.”
Costello has taken the majority of the reps with the starters this preseason, so that comes as no surprise. He has the most experience out of the two, having passed for nearly 6,000 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career at Stanford.
At kicker, another transfer won the competition to be the starter. Brandon Ruiz, a junior graduate transfer from Arizona State, was named the starter over senior Jace Christmann.
Ruiz was a two-year starter at ASU before missing the 2019 season due to injury. In his career, Ruiz has made 37 of 49 field goal attempts. All 12 of his misses were on field goal attempts longer than 45 yards.
He has a 65.3 percent rate on touchbacks on kickoff, and he has an active streak of 92 consecutive made PATs.
“They’re both really good, but Ruiz has done some really good things,” Leach said. “He’s really explosive and the ball explodes off his foot. We’ve been pleased with the fact that we have two guys who we think are really good.”
At cornerback, it’s been known that Martin Emerson Jr. would start on one side, but the corner position opposite him has been a question mark the entire preseason. A few weeks ago, media was told the battle was between sophomore Esaias Furdge and freshman Emmanuel Forbes.
On Monday’s depth chart, Furdge was named the starter and Forbes the backup on that side.
Other notable depth chart notes:
• At strong safety, Londyn Craft was named the starter over Dylan Lawrence.
• Kareem Walker, a transfer running back, was left off the depth chart behind Kylin Hill, Jo’quavious Marks, Dillon Johnson and Lee Witherspoon.
• Leach is expecting eight receivers to play on Saturday. On the two-deep depth chart, Malik Heath, JaVonta Payton, Tyrell Shavers and Austin Williams are labeled as starters while Osirus Mitchell, Jaden Walley, Geor’quarius Spivey and Cameron Gardner as the back-ups.
• C.J. Morgan, one of the most experienced players in MSU’s secondary, was not listed on the depth chart. Leach said he is still recovering from surgery this offseason and is not available yet.