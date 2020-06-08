NEW ALBANY • Finn Snyder didn’t have a great day at the plate, his team got shut out, and he was drenched in sweat.
But he didn’t care, because baseball was back.
On a scorching Saturday afternoon, Snyder went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts as his Tallahatchie Rascals lost 4-0 to the Woodall Mountain Lookouts in College States Baseball League action at BNA Bank Park.
It was the first weekend of the season for the CSBL’s college division.
“It feels great,” Snyder said. “There’s a lot of rust, for sure, and I’m looking to shake that off.”
The outfielder traveled a long way to play summer ball. He hails from Bozeman, Montana, and plays for Umpqua Community College in Oregon.
He connected with Cotton States through family friends who live in New Albany.
“It is an adjustment, for sure. I think the farthest south I’ve played in my life is North Carolina, in August. It was hot, although it’s very humid here,” Snyder said.
Several summer leagues around the country have shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the CSBL has been a beneficiary of that. The league, in its 12th year, has expanded from six to 10 teams.
“This league is loaded now,” said Tippah Tribe coach Greg Bates, whose squad is the reigning league champ.
Most players haven’t been on the field since March, and for the first weekend, at least, that seemed to give pitchers an advantage. There have been scores of 2-1, 4-0 and 4-3, and there have been a lot of strikeouts.
“Our game (Friday) night, our pitcher had a perfect game going with two outs and two strikes in the last inning, gave up a broke-bat flare,” Bates said. “And the other pitcher for the other side threw a one-hitter. Both teams have good hitters.”
Lookouts first baseman Matt Swann, who is from Smithville and now plays at Freed-Hardeman, believes the hitting will come around.
“It’s just getting reps. The more reps we get, the better we get,” Swann said.
Opening weekend wasn’t so much about swings and misses or wins and losses. Everyone was just happy to be there.
“Nobody’s been able to practice, nobody’s been able to play,” said Lookouts coach Nolan Stevens, “so just the opportunity for them to come out here and play is what’s awesome.”
Regular-season league play on Fridays through Mondays is scheduled to continue through July 26, with playoffs to follow.