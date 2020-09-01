OXFORD – One of the biggest concerns for Ole Miss this month is not catching COVID-19 but coming close to it.
While the Rebels are missing an unspecified number of players who have tested positive they’re missing just as many or more because players have been in contact with known positive cases. Those “close-contacts” are quarantined for 14 days.
The season opener against Florida is scheduled for Sept. 26. Players who are out with COVID-related issues right now are not in danger of missing the opener.
“The people that will miss the Florida game will be between now and then, the guys that fail the test next week, the week after that and the week before the game,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said.
Kiffin in a Tuesday Zoom call with media didn’t sound enthusiastic that the close-contract trend was about to reverse itself.
“It’s like picking names out of a hat every day. You don’t know who’s going to be there. I get texts in the morning that say these three people failed COVID tests, here are more close-contacts … I don’t know. It’s hard to even figure out who our first and second units are because it’s changing so much,” Kiffin said.
The secondary has been the hardest-hit group but not the only hard-hit group.
So thin are numbers among the defensive backs that true freshman Marc Britt was pressed into a starting spot at safety the first day he moved from the wide receiver position.
A four-star recruit, Britt played on both sides of the ball in high school in South Florida.
The offensive line has also had COVID issues, one player with a positive case and two more who were close-contacts.
Another, redshirt freshman Caleb Warren, is out with an injury.
“When everybody’s healthy I feel really good about where that group is going with its top guys,” Kiffin said.
Players say the in-and-out shuffle of teammates makes it hard to develop consistency in workouts.
Linebacker Mohamed Sanogo, who has avoided both a COVID positive test and a close-contact says the broken ankle that caused him to miss the last 10 games of 2019 has fully healed.
He’s eager to have more of the team’s top players on the field together in preparation for Florida.
Sanogo is confident that safety protocols in place protect players when they’re in or around The Manning Center.
“It’s a lot of frustration. Odds are you’re not going to get close-contacted because of what happens here because we’re required to wear masks in meetings and any time we’re walking somewhere,” he said.
The close-contact is more likely to come when players are “hanging out with somebody outside.”
Sanogo believes there’s a new awareness for the problem of close-contacts that will help players moving ahead.
“At one point we had a lot of guys out, and none were for COVID. It was just all close-contact … precautionary. It woke peoples’ minds up that like, ‘Even though we’re being safe and whatever, let’s just stay home so we don’t have to sit out because someone else made a poor choice.’”