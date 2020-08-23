After one week of Mississippi State’s fall camp, one thing seems clear from their press conferences – this team is not nearly ready for the season to start.
Not having the spring and summer to implement Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense and Zach Arnett’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme is hurting the Bulldogs, and now those systems are getting simplified to get Mississippi State ready for the start of the season.
Fall camp started on Tuesday, and Mississippi State travels to LSU, the defending national champions, in 34 days. That’s not much time to establish a brand-new offense and defense.
Leach said in his press conference on Tuesday that the offense he had at Washington State was as successful as it was because it was an accumulation of almost eight years of working on the offense.
Here, he will have only six weeks before he takes on the defending national champs.
“I think we are a little further along athletically,” Leach said. “Yeah, we are a little further behind but we have some lots of practices and work. I think we had good effort and we bounced around.”
We were able to interview a few defensive assistant coaches on Thursday, and Arnett also said the defense is not where it needs to be at the moment.
He doesn’t blame it on not having a spring practice – in fact, he says they don’t even think about not having a spring practice. He said they have 25 practices to get ready to play and that’s what they’re worried about.
He mentioned a few players that seemed to be playing well, such as linebacker Erroll Thompson and defensive backs Fred Peters and Martin Emerson, but was as blunt as he could be about the defense as a whole.
“I would say there’s not a guy on defense right now that looks like they’re executing the defense as well as it needs to be executed for us to be any good,” Arnett said.
As fall camp continues, the Bulldogs will certainly improve and become more ready for the season than they are right now as the first week of practice ends, but there is only a little over month left until the trip to Baton Rouge.
And from what Leach and Arnett have made clear this week, time is not on their side.