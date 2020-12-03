STARKVILLE
The wins aren’t there yet, but this Mississippi State football team is definitely improving.
After a disastrous five games to start the season, the Bulldogs have made obvious progress over their last three games. They went from scoring two points against Kentucky and being shut out by Alabama to losing by a touchdown to both Georgia and Ole Miss on the road.
The majority of that improvement is seen on offense. Freshman Will Rogers has stepped in at quarterback in place of KJ Costello and has worked wonders back there.
Since he has gotten his chance to start, Rogers made the most of it. In the three games he served as the backup (Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Alabama), he never passed for over 147 yards in a game and threw only one touchdown to his four interceptions.
He got his first start against Vandy, and passed for 226 yards and a touchdown and MSU won by a touchdown. Against Georgia, Rogers improved and passed for 336 yards and a touchdown and MSU lost by a touchdown.
He had his best game of his career against Ole Miss this past weekend, where he passed for 440 yards and three touchdowns. But MSU lost again by a touchdown.
Freshman receiver Jaden Walley has also seen improvement over those three games. Against Vandy, he had five catches for 43 yards. Against Georgia, he had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.
He also had his best game of his career against Ole Miss, with nine catches for 176 yards.
The offensive line has also improved each game. Against Vanderbilt, Rogers was sacked three times. Against Georgia, he was sacked twice. Against Ole Miss, he was sacked only once. So there is improvement all over the offense for MSU.
As Mississippi State has improved, it has also gotten closer to winning a meaningful game.
Yeah, Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt. But that was Vanderbilt. That was a win before MSU took the field.
Georgia was an expected loss, and Mississippi State shocked a lot of people by even playing that game competitively. The Bulldogs didn’t have much of a chance to win at the end of the game, but played well.
The Ole Miss game, however, was probably a coin flip for how the game could go with how mediocre each team has been this year. And MSU’s offense again played well, and again lost by a touchdown.
The difference between the Ole Miss 31-24 loss and the Georgia 31-24 loss? Mississippi State had a chance to tie the Egg Bowl on the last play of the game.
So yes, the wins aren’t there yet.
But this team is close to getting one. If the Bulldogs play like they have been and continue that improving trend, it is possible to win at least one of the last two games against Auburn and Missouri ... maybe even both.