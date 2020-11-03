STARKVILLE
The Mississippi State football team, like every college athletic team around the country, took the day off on Tuesday to go out and vote.
Under a mandate approved in September, the NCAA made it where no practices, games, or anything of the sort would take place on Tuesday.
While the popular opinion is that it was a good idea for teams to take a day off to perform their civic duty, head coach Mike Leach is not a fan of the idea.
“Well, we have to practice today, which is usually their off day,” Leach said in his weekly Monday press conference. “Yeah, we did have to alter our schedule, and everybody else has to change their schedule too.
“I mean I want everybody to vote, but I’m not a huge fan of adjusting everybody’s schedule and having National Election Day.”
Leach made it clear that he did want everybody to vote, but he just didn’t want practice canceled as a result. He said everyone that can vote, whether they are working or in school, is responsible enough to handle both obligations.
Sure can’t hurt
It might not be that bad of an idea for the Bulldogs to practice a day early this week. Mississippi State is 1-4 and has lost four-straight games.
Yeah, I’m sure the team uses Monday as a rest day. But watching film and looking at the opposing team a day early has to help, right?
I remember asking a defensive player earlier in the season what he had seen from an opposing quarterback (I believe Terry Wilson Jr. at Kentucky) on Tuesday night, the normal night we usually get player interviews, and he said they hadn’t started watching film yet.
On a Tuesday night. Four days before the game.
Maybe this mandate will allow the players to watch film a day early. Maybe it will allow an extra day of getting an idea of what Vanderbilt likes to do.
But for now, that isn’t important.
What is important is that the players got out and voted. Mississippi State held a meeting earlier in the offseason to register as many players as possible, and they educated the players on the voting process.
When Leach was asked Monday how his players have taken to the democratic process, he said they were curious.
“They were I would say – how would I gauge them – some enthusiastic,” Leach said. “Generally the better description would be curious, interested and on to doing something in a lot of cases that they hadn’t done before. I definitely think it’s positive.”