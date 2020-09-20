STARKVILLE
There will be a lot of “firsts” when Mississippi State’s football team takes the field in six days.
Mississippi State opens up the 2020 college football season on Saturday against LSU, and that game will be Mike Leach’s first game as head coach, Zach Arnett’s first game as defensive coordinator and KJ Costello’s first game as MSU’s starting quarterback.
A lot has changed in the Mississippi State program since Joe Moorhead, Tommy Stevens and the MSU Bulldogs lost to Louisville in the Music City Bowl last December.
And although almost everything about this Mississippi State team has yet to be seen, I will attempt to make predictions on the schedule and how the football team will finish the season.
First up is a visit to the defending national champions.
Mississippi State at LSU: No Joe Burrow and no Joe Brady. Instead, former St. Stanislaus quarterback Miles Brennan is behind center and leading the Tigers. LSU only returns four or five starters from last year’s championship squad, but the Bulldogs won’t look ready in Leach and Arnett’s debut – especially MSU’s secondary. LSU 41, Mississippi State 21.
Arkansas at Mississippi State: Arkansas has been atrocious the last few seasons and is coming off of back-to-back 2-10 seasons. Mississippi State won this game last year by 30 points. Arkansas could have Florida transfer Felipe Franks at quarterback, but Franks won’t stop Leach’s offense in this one. MSU 55, Arkansas 21.
Mississippi State at Kentucky: This rivalry is the definition of what a swing game looks like. State’s last trip to Kentucky didn’t go over well, but that MSU offense was simply not good. Mississippi State 28, Kentucky 24.
Texas A&M at Mississippi State: Is this finally Kellen Mond and Texas A&M’s year? I feel like that question is asked every season. Regardless of the answer, the Aggies are too much for MSU. Texas A&M 35, Mississippi State 21.
Mississippi State at Alabama: No comment. Alabama 58, Mississippi State 24.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State: Copy and paste the Arkansas paragraph and replace Arkansas with Vanderbilt. Mississippi State 49, Vanderbilt 14.
Auburn at Mississippi State: This game last year was seemingly over within the first few minutes of the game, with the Tigers storming ahead by three touchdowns.Three of Auburn’s four losses came either on the road or at a neutral site last season. But still. Auburn 31, Mississippi State 28.
Mississippi State at Georgia: Once again, no comment on this one. Georgia 49, Mississippi State 21.
Mississippi State at Ole Miss: Mike Leach versus Lane Kiffin. KJ Costello versus either Matt Corral or John Rhys Plumlee. Last year’s game finished on a missed extra point. Both teams will be improved this year. Mississippi State 34, Ole Miss 31.
Missouri at Mississippi State: Regardless of how the Egg Bowl turns out, this looks to be a nice game for the Bulldogs to end the COVID-delayed season. Mississippi State 41, Missouri 24.