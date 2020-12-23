STARKVILLE
If there’s one thing I’ve learned in 2020, it’s that football, weddings and COVID-19 do not mix well.
Since the pandemic started back early in the year, I have accepted a new job covering the Mississippi State beat and moved back to Starkville. I’ve also been a groomsman in three weddings – including two that were on MSU game days.
Those weddings being on game days was not in the plan to start the year.
When I told my friends that I would be in their weddings, I was expecting to be off work those weekends.
My friends Joseph “JD” and Hope Denmark got married on Oct. 10, which was originally Mississippi State’s open week when the schedule was announced. No problem, I could be in it and not miss any games.
My friends Tommy and Kenzie Boone got married on Dec. 19, which was the date of the SEC Championship Game. No chance Mississippi State makes the SEC title game, so I was good to go. Two-for-two on good scheduling.
Then COVID-19 worked its magic.
It forced the SEC to make a new football schedule, which was a 10-game SEC-only schedule. And instead of keeping the same open week, MSU was now scheduled to play at Kentucky on that weekend.
Instead of traveling to Kentucky, my boss John L. Pitts allowed me to miss the game and attend the wedding in Ellisville.
I don’t like to miss games. That was the first football game I’ve missed since I began working at the Daily Journal, and it’s the first football game I have missed since I started covering sports professionally five years ago.
But even with missing that one, I was still on schedule to cover the other nine games and be off work on the 19th.
Then COVID struck the MSU team and forced some postponements.
Mississippi State’s game with Auburn was postponed a month to Dec. 12, then a game with Missouri was postponed to Dec. 19 due to the SEC rescheduling games to fit the most possible games into the season.
So now instead of MSU’s season being done and likely preparing for a bowl game, MSU was now playing a game on Dec. 19. Once again, John was nice enough to let me off work and I drove to Brandon to be in their wedding.
But, yeah. COVID and football already proved not to mix that well, but once you throw in weddings to the schedule, it becomes a real scheduling mess.
But the bright point for me is that I have no more friends who are getting married in the foreseeable future, so John can now send me wherever he wants. Looks like Fort Worth, for starters.
And if you’re wondering about the third wedding I was in, it was in the summer. Shoutout to Hunter and Layton Stephens for not scheduling their wedding in the fall. They’re smart folks.