STARKVILLE
Mississippi State’s offense will likely be explosive this year, but don’t expect the Bulldogs to be one of the top offenses in the country.
From what we’ve heard in the fall camp press conferences so far, this isn’t going to be like the 2018 Washington State football team led by Gardner Minshew. This will be a first-year Mike Leach offense that had only six weeks to prepare for 10-straight SEC defenses.
Leach has made it clear already that this offense won’t be near as advanced as his last few at Washington State. There, he had seniors and juniors who grew up in the program and knew the offense religiously, so they were able to add wrinkles and plays into the playbook that Mississippi State won’t be able to do.
“That we can all of a sudden master that (offense) in a short period of time, that’s not realistic,” Leach said in an earlier press conference about simplifying the offense. “I think we need to constantly be aware of that.”
First-year adjustments
Leach’s first year at schools have not been that impressive.
At Texas Tech in 2000, Leach and the Red Raiders went 7-6 and had the 61st-ranked offense in the country scoring 25.4 points per game. In his last season at Texas Tech, his offense was ranked 7th in the nation with 37 ppg.
At Washington State in 2012, the Cougars went 3-9 and had the 108th-ranked offense in the country scoring only 20.4 ppg. In 2019, his offense was ranked 11th and scored 37.8 ppg.
That’s a somewhat telling stat that Mississippi State fans should keep in the back of their head. It takes a while to get this offense powered up.
Another stat to keep in mind is that Mississippi State returns only 59 catches from last season among every returning receiver.
While that is the case, wide receiver coach Steve Spurrier Jr. said in his press conference this past week that they don’t pay attention to the past and that they have high expectations.
“They know who we are,” Spurrier said of the receivers. “When we walked in here, we walked in with a sheet of what this offense demands of them. … I don’t care if you had 20 catches last year or none, this year we expect five or six of you guys to catch 60. That’s what they want to hear.”