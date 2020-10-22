STARKVILLE
Mississippi State’s defense deserves better than its 1-3 record this season.
The Mississippi State football team has a much-needed bye week this week before traveling to Alabama next Saturday, Oct. 31. The Bulldogs have lost three straight and the offense has been abysmal, scoring only three offensive touchdowns in the last three weeks.
When you look at how bad the offense has been, the 1-3 record is deceiving when it comes to the MSU defense.
MSU has the best ranked defense in the Southeastern Conference in total yards allowed (295) and passing yards allowed (192) per game, and it’s second best in the SEC in rushing yards allowed (103) per game.
It’s also ranked No. 2 with 12 sacks in four games. Only Georgia has a better run defense and more sacks.
When asked about how well the defense has played this year, the players and coordinator Zach Arnett have continuously said that they played well but not well enough.
“I feel like we did alright,” linebacker Erroll Thompson said after the Texas A&M loss. “We didn’t do enough because we didn’t win so I can’t say we did good and I can’t say we did bad. Ultimately, we didn’t do good enough because we took the L.”
That’s simply just not true.
Worst was first
Mississippi State’s worst defensive game came against LSU in the season opener. The Bulldogs allowed three offensive touchdowns that game by Myles Brennan, and have been almost lights out since then.
In the 21-14 loss to Arkansas in Week 2, the defense allowed two touchdowns where Arkansas started the drive on its side of the field. Overall, the Bulldogs allowed only 275 yards. The third touchdown Arkansas scored was a pick-six.
In the 24-2 loss to Kentucky in Week 3, Kentucky mustered up only 157 yards of offense. Only one of the Wildcats’ touchdown drives started on Kentucky’s side of the field and the Bulldogs recorded a safety.
The Bulldogs turned the ball over six times in the loss. Kentucky returned one for a pick-6 and then started a drive on the MSU 2-yard line, which led to a touchdown one play later.
In the 28-14 loss to Texas A&M in Week 3, Mississippi State’s defense gave up two touchdowns on drives that started on the Aggies’ side of the field.
The other two touchdowns came on a blocked punt where the Aggies started the drive on the MSU 1-yard line and a strip sack of KJ Costello where the Aggies started on MSU’s 8-yard line.
The MSU defense allowed only 325 yards and returned a Kellen Mond interception for a touchdown.
Has the MSU defense been perfect? Not by any means. But allowing only 295 yards per game and roughly two touchdowns per game in the SEC does not merit a 1-3 record.
The defense simply deserves better.