KJ Costello and the quarterback play gets a lot of the blame, but Mississippi State’s offensive line has to play better.
The stats for the QBs are ugly. After throwing for a SEC single-game record 623 yards and five touchdowns against LSU, Costello has 1,168 passing yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions through three games.
Will Rogers, in the limited time he played on Saturday against Kentucky, passed for 43 yards and threw two interceptions.
The interception issue can be attributed to bad decision-making, but it’s not just that. Teams are dropping eight defenders into coverage and rushing three, and the defense is still getting to Costello in the pocket pretty easily.
Costello has been sacked eight times, which doesn’t seem outrageous across three games. But both Kentucky and Arkansas only rushed three defenders the entire game, and head coach Mike Leach said his offensive line has to win those five-versus-three battles more consistently.
“We are going to be competitive at every position,” Leach said of his message to the offensive line this week. “There may be some lineup changes. We’ll see. We also may play more guys. If they bring three, we have to consistently win those battles and I don’t think we have been consistent at it.”
There was a play in particular against Kentucky where the MSU offensive line lost the 5v3 battle and Costello was pressured heavily in the end zone. He tried to make a play happen before he was sacked and threw a pick-6 to put Kentucky up by three scores in the fourth quarter.
MSU’s starting offensive line consists of Charles Cross, Greg Eiland, Cole Smith, Dareuan Parker and Kwatravious Johnson. Scott Lashley was supposed to play a big role, but was rumored to have suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason.
That was never confirmed and he is listed on the depth chart as the back-up right tackle. The other back-ups on the depth chart are Kameron Jones (LT), LaQuinston Sharp (LG), James Jackson (C) and Brandon Cunningham (RG).
It hasn’t just been the passing game where the offensive line is failing.
While only rushing three defenders, Kentucky and Arkansas both gave the Bulldogs a chance to run the ball, but MSU has not had success there. Mississippi State has 54 carries for 116 yards, averaging just 2.1 yards per rush against three defensive linemen.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs are facing a Texas A&M defense that Leach says is solid and he can see no holes, and the offense will look just as abysmal as the last two weeks if the offensive line does not improve.