The Mississippi State football team is right where it should be through the first two weeks of the season.
When the 10-game, SEC-only schedule was announced and Mississippi State opened up the season with LSU and Arkansas, most fans and experts expected the Bulldogs to be 1-1 right now.
Of course the games won and lost are backwards, as MSU beat LSU then lost to Arkansas. I’m sure nobody across the country predicted that.
The next two games, though, could be the difference between winning only three games or maybe winning five or six this season. Mississippi State plays at Kentucky (0-2) this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and host Texas A&M (1-1) on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.
Both of those games are winnable, but Mississippi State has its work cut out for them after the letdown loss to Arkansas last weekend.
“We just have to get better,” head coach Mike Leach said in Monday’s press conference. “I’ve never really had expectations. You just try to be as good as you can every day. Get your best.”
Kentucky lost to Auburn to start the season, then lost in a 42-41 overtime shootout to Ole Miss last week. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral completed 24 of 29 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns.
Those numbers look good for MSU’s Air Raid attack.
Kentucky’s Terry Wilson only passed for 151 yards, but the Wildcats did all of their damage on the ground with three players rushing for over 100 yards and six total rushing touchdowns.
Mississippi State has one of the best rushing defenses in the country through two weeks. The Bulldogs are ranked sixth in the country and allowing only 71.5 yards per game.
“Tough gritty team,” Leach said of Kentucky. “It’ll be a good contrast of they want to run the ball and use the clock, and you know we’re going to throw it.”
Texas A&M has not looked good through two weeks of the season. After being ranked in the top ten to start, the Aggies only beat Vanderbilt by five points then lost to Alabama, 52-24, last week.
If Mississippi State can win these two games and sit at 3-1 before its brutal four-game stretch in late October and November, the Bulldogs could end up having a good season.
If they lose these two, it could be a very, very long one.