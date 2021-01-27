STARKVILLE
The Mississippi State and South Carolina women’s game on Thursday doesn’t have quite the buzz it did two months ago.
The No. 21-ranked Mississippi State women host No. 4 South Carolina on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Humphrey Coliseum. This game usually has a lot of hype surrounding it, mostly since the two have been the two best teams in the SEC the last few seasons.
This year, not as many people have this one circled on the calendar anymore. Why not?
It’s simple. Mississippi State is just not that great.
Under new head coach Nikki McCray-Penson, the Bulldogs are sitting at 8-4 overall with a 3-3 record in SEC play. Mississippi State has lost two-straight games entering the matchup, 86-78 to Alabama and 69-41 to Texas A&M on January 17.
The 28-point blowout to the Aggies was the last game MSU has played.
But even before those two losses, MSU didn’t look great in the SEC games it won. The Bulldogs beat Ole Miss by four points, 60-56. That was the closest game between the two rivals since 2015. And while Ole Miss has improved, yes, the Rebels still have a 1-5 SEC record.
The game before Ole Miss, Mississippi State beat Florida by 12 points. Florida has a 2-5 record in SEC play.
MSU lost an overtime game to Kentucky, 92-86, and beat Georgia, 69-62, before that. Those two games don’t look too bad.
But still, MSU has been pretty average compared to what the it has been the last few years.
And South Carolina? Well Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks have missed no steps this year.
South Carolina is 12-1 and boasts a 7-0 record in SEC play. South Carolina has beaten Florida by 16 points, Alabama by 17 points, Kentucky by 6 points, Vanderbilt by 63 points, Arkansas by 22 points, Georgia by 12 points and LSU by 4 points.
I’m not usually into transitive scores or comparing common opponents because every team matches up differently with each other. But if you are, then this game looks like it could get ugly.
It might still. Mississippi State and South Carolina have split their last six games. But South Carolina has won the last two, including a 76-62 decision in last year’s SEC Championship game.
If South Carolina was 14 points better than last season’s 27-6 MSU team, this year’s game could be a blowout.
Mississippi State does have one thing going for it – the Bulldogs should not be tired.
Mississippi State has not played since Jan. 17 and will have had 10-consecutive days off before the game.
There’s been a few games this year where MSU looks worn out and tired in the fourth quarter, which has allowed teams like Ole Miss to come back into the game.
Maybe Mississippi State can use the time off to its advantage and out-hustles South Carolina on Thursday to make this a better game than most people are expecting.