What happened in the following minutes of the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday was awful, but Mississippi State does not deserve all the blame for the brawl between MSU and Tulsa.
Right after Mississippi State’s 28-26 win over Tulsa, both teams met near the Tulsa sideline and were yelling at each other.
Shortly after that, punches and kicks were landed, players were thrown to the ground, and a Tulsa player had to be helped off the field due to what was believed to be a concussion. Almost everyone has seen the video by now of the players fighting.
Well on Friday, Mississippi State and Tulsa were featured on a large segment of College GameDay on ESPN before the day’s bowl games got started.
But instead of the analysts criticizing both teams, they only criticized Mike Leach and Mississippi State.
“Mike Leach should be embarrassed,” analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. “His postgame interview and what he said ‘Hey, it’s football. It’s physical. It’s gonna happen.’ Are you kidding me Mike? You should be embarrassed about your program and what it did. And after the game the guys walking around being proud, high fiving walking off. This is a black eye for the sport. Maybe you don’t care about the sport, dude.”
Following that, GameDay host Rece Davis added his thoughts.
“First year under Mike Leach – who are you going to be? What’s your program going to be about? Is it going to be about this chippiness and false bravado and making videos in the locker room celebrating a fight? Or are you going to maybe pull an upset here or there? Or are you going to be about football? It’s a crossroads moment,” Davis said.
I don’t disagree that the brawl was bad for football and that it was extremely dumb for players to celebrate the fight in the locker room. They should be suspended or whatever it takes to justly punish them for those actions.
Yes, I’m looking at you Malik Heath and your viral Instagram story.
But Mississippi State does not deserve all of this blame. If you think they do, you’re just wrong.
Both Tulsa and Mississippi State are responsible for the fight. Both were chirping back and forth, in each others faces, etc. in the pregame, during the game, and obviously postgame.
During the game, Tulsa had three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the game while Mississippi State had just one. But the game also included a lot of late hits and cheap shots taken by the teams that weren’t penalized.
Mississippi State was not known for fighting this year. They haven’t gotten into a brawl like this all season, and I’m sure the Bulldogs weren’t trying to end their season fighting a team that they just beat.
Like someone sarcastically said to me on Twitter yesterday, “Yeah, it’s always the team that wins that is mad and looking forward to a fight.”
Tulsa is the fifth-most penalized college football team (No. 123 of 128 teams) in the country. The Golden Hurricane averaged nine penalties per game. Mississippi State ranks 84th with 6.55 penalties per game.
I’m not trying to say Tulsa deserves the blame more than Mississippi State and I’m not trying to justify MSU’s actions. But the national media needs to get a grip. This wasn’t one team involved in a fight.
There were two teams involved. Stop blaming just one of them when they both deserve punishments and both deserve to be reprimanded.