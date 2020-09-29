Starkville
KJ Costello is piling up the awards after his performance against LSU, but don’t be mistaken.
This offense belongs to Kylin Hill.
Costello made an instant impact in his first game in maroon and white. He threw for a Mississippi State and SEC single-game record 623 yards and five touchdowns, then was named the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday because of it.
And while it is 100-percent deserving, Hill deserves credit for his role in the Bulldogs’ offense.
A preseason All-American, and All-SEC selection last season, Hill decided to forego the NFL draft and stay at Mississippi State his senior year.
He led the SEC in rushing yards last year with 1,350 and 10 touchdowns and was projected to be drafted, yet decided to come back and improve in the passing game. Now after one game in the offense that specializes in passing, he has already proved that Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense runs through him.
He led the Bulldogs in receptions against LSU, catching eight passes for 158 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield. And while Costello played great, Hill did all the work after his eight catches.
Of his 158 receiving yards, 155 came after the catch. That included a 75-yard touchdown grab on a wheel route where he broke two tackles down the sidelines.
His long touchdown catch not only proved how dangerous he is in the passing game, it proved how much the offense relies on him to open things up.
Hill was hurt early in the third quarter, and MSU watched its 17-14 halftime lead turn into a LSU 24-20 lead after two drives with Hill in the locker room.
On his first play back on the field, Hill scored his long touchdown to put MSU back on top.
He’s a matchup nightmare. He has the speed of a running back and has the catching ability of a receiver. His speed and versatility proves troublesome for a linebacker trying to cover him, and his strength proves troublesome for a member of the secondary to tackle him.
Plus, if a cornerback or safety has to come down to cover him, it opens up a receiver.
Like I said, Costello deserves all the credit and accolades he has earned this week, but Mississippi State and the Air Raid offense starts and stops with Kylin Hill.