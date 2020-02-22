OXFORD • Winning close games on the road is about making tough plays in the final minutes.
It’s not about the number of minutes any individual players are playing, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis insists.
The Rebels (13-13, 4-9 SEC) are back at home tonight at 7:30 against Alabama (14-12, 6-7). It’s a place Ole Miss has won three-straight in dominant fashion.
But the surge from a 1-7 SEC start was short-lived as the Rebels lost 67-62 at Kentucky – when they had the lead inside the final minute – and 71-68 at Missouri last week.
Davis said he reviewed the last five games to see if he could find repeating themes. What he found was “not stopping dribble penetration late, maybe us settling late (for outside shots) and not driving,” he said.
He does not believe those themes are due to excessive playing time for starters.
“When I was a freshman maybe I wanted to play a little bit more, but it’s a be careful what you wish for kind of thing,” said senior guard Breein Tyree, the SEC’s second-leading scorer at 20.3 points a game.
Tyree is fifth in the SEC in minutes played at 34.3 per game.
“There are guys all around the country that are playing minutes,” Davis said.
“I don’t think fatigue has anything to do with it.”
Davis typically has used three players off his bench, sometimes two. Foul trouble sometimes pushes those numbers higher.
Alabama guards Kira Lewis and John Petty are No. 1 and No. 4 in minutes played.
Lewis is averaging 17.5 points and 5.0 assists, Petty 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 43.9 percent from 3-point range.
Tyree scored 19 at Kentucky – when he had a turnover and missed the front end of a one-and-one in the final minute – and 29 at Missouri – when he missed a squared-up 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“I do think it’s kind of affecting me at the end of the games, but no excuse, I’m out there to play,” he said.