Notes and thoughts on a busy basketball and baseball weekend for Ole Miss …
Got to be clutch: There’s no way you can say Breein Tyree hasn’t been a clutch player for Ole Miss.
You can say he’s got to be better in the final minute.
The Rebels would not have had the chance they had at Kentucky without for Tyree’s play for 39 minutes, but his missed free throw on the front end of a 1-and-1 with 57 seconds left when the Rebels trailed by a point was massive.
For all that Tyree did in the game he had to do a little bit more right there.
The Rebels gave themselves one more chance by getting a defensive stop after Tyree’s miss, but Devontae Shuler tried to force a foul call on a 3-point shot and in doing so missed badly. It was not the best use of the Rebels’ last best chance. If you want to get the foul call get into the lane.
The Rebels made numerous clutch plays in the game, but they’ve got to be cleaner in the final minute to win at Kentucky.
Other quick basketball thoughts: I tread lightly with any kind of analysis here because I didn’t see enough of the game. While covering baseball the basketball game was on in the television in the press box.
Let me chase a rabbit here. I’m thankful that Ole Miss sees worthy to provide media with televisions in the football and baseball press boxes in order to see replays and be better at doing our jobs. Wish they’d make that commitment in their $96-million state-of-the-art basketball arena.
So while watching the baseball Rebels against No. 1 Louisville I heard a lot of the basketball game and sometimes caught glimpses. We all gathered round and watched the last minute.
It seemed to me that Khadim Sy, after a fantastic performance against Mississippi State, disappeared, and Blake Hinson, who had reached double figures just twice in the previous seven games, reemerged.
The Rebels need both of those players to be more consistent to have any sort of real postseason conversation at the end.
There’s pressure on Sy and Hinson to score more consistently because there’s no scoring coming from the bench. That’s not about to change. Ole Miss needed more from freshmen Austin Crowley and Sammy Hunter this season, needed them to play beyond the normal for SEC newcomers, and they haven’t done that. That’s not a knock on them. I think they’ll make bigger impacts next season, particularly Crowley. Hunter’s more of a wait-and-see. The light hadn’t come on for him earlier, and now he’s missing time hurt.
It’s been nice to see the development of Antavion Collum, who has been a physical hustler but not a scorer right now.
Baseball: Speaking of newcomers having to come in game-ready that’s what Ole Miss had to have to spring an upset on No. 1 Louisville on the opening weekend, and the Rebels were able to get it.
Freshmen and juco transfers in Cael Baker, Peyton Chatagnier, Derek Diamond, Wes Burton, Hayden Leatherwood and others all were productive. Others too.
It was a massive start to the baseball season, and with basketball holding the lead most of the second half in Lexington it looked for a while like Ole Miss was really going to stick it to the state of Kentucky.
There’s a lot of baseball to be played, and folks don’t need to be calling for Omaha for this team right now.
Elite programs in any sport have to have plug-and-play freshmen each year. In 2017 the Rebels’ No. 1-ranked signing class didn’t make an immediate impact in SEC play and missed the postseason as freshmen.
That team also started with a big weekend against a former Mike Bianco assistant as the Rebels swept No. 6 East Carolina and coach Cliff Godwin at Swayze Field.
Other teams will see these guys play and will develop scouting reports. You could see on Sunday that Louisville was already pitching differently to Cael Baker after his monster day on Saturday.
Elsewhere on the diamond, starting pitching was good all three days.
Louisville batters adjusted to Doug Nikhazy and punished his mistakes in the sixth inning, but he threw five-straight scoreless before that.
Gunnar Hoglund went 5 1/3 on Saturday and for a while looked as good as he’s looked at Ole Miss.
Derek Diamond gave up a run on a dropped ball by freshman catcher Hayden Dunhurst in the first when it looked like Diamond would strand baserunners at second and third with only one out. Diamond settled down and pitched well, at one point retiring 11 straight, and Dunhurst made up for his mistake when he smoked the runner at second to end the game on the strikeout-throwout double play.
Aside from Burton who followed Diamond on Sunday the bullpen was a mixed bag and not what the Rebels need.
Ole Miss players, many of them unknown at the start of the season, will become known and will have to make adjustments.
One of the hardest things to achieve in all of athletics is consistency. (See Hinson, Sy above.)
But for this Monday Ole Miss baseball, which generated little buzz in the preseason, and exhale, appreciate a significant series win against Louisville, and maybe, just maybe, reset goals and expectations.
That’s dangerous territory, but the newcomers have shown they can compete. Now they have to show they can compete daily.