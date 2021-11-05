The Egg Bowl is still a few weeks in the distance, but Mississippi’s Division II rivalry takes place Saturday at 2 in Cleveland.
The Heritage Bell Classic was interrupted after the 1995 game – a 14-0 win for Delta State – as Mississippi College began competing at the Division III level.
The series resumed in 2014, and the Statesmen continued along in what would become seven-straight wins.
The streak was snapped when the Choctaws won 37-13 in Clinton in 2019. They have kept the Bell for two years since no organized schedule was played last fall because of COVID-19.
“This is definitely a major rivalry game. You can start seeing the posters around campus. It’s definitely a big game,” MC offensive lineman Matt Toles said. “We’re excited to play this game, to take the Bell up to Cleveland and hopefully bring it back after Saturday.”
An all-state selection at Lafayette County, Toles missed the Choctaws’ win with a foot injury two years ago. He’s listed as a senior and plans to take advantage of the NCAA’s extra COVID eligibility and return next year.
Toles played two seasons at East Mississippi Community College before signing with MC.
If Delta State is to get back in the win column it will need to be in the right spots to defend a ground-oriented offense. MC is rushing for 287.8 yards a game. That leads the GSC and ranks fourth nationally.
Field position will be important, and that’s where punter Parker Burleson comes in.
The former East Webster standout has pinned opponents inside the 20 on almost half of his 50 punts.
“I enjoy the field position game. I feel like that’s the best way for me to contribute to the team,” Burleson said. “We have a fantastic defense. Being able to get punts downed inside the 20 is a big deal.”
The Choctaws (3-5) and Statesmen (4-5) have been unable to get over the hump against the stronger teams in the GSC and at 2-4 are tied for fifth in the conference standings.
Delta State is giving up 170 rushing yards a game.
MC rushed for 326 yards last week in a 63-28 loss to No. 6 West Florida. The game was 28-28 at halftime.
“They made some adjustments that started to slow us down, and we weren’t able to pick back up,” Toles said. “We have the talent in our program to compete with those guys. We have to play hard for four full quarters.”
Four of Delta State’s losses have come by a touchdown or less. The Statesmen have won the last two weeks against Shorter and No. 15 West Alabama.
They want Toles and the Choctaws to leave the Bell in Cleveland.
“They’re a good football team, and we’re a good football team,” says Burleson, also the team’s kickoff specialist. “We want to show that out of the two Division II football team in the state we’re the better one. We want to try to prove that.”