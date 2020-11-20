ATHENS, Ga. • Mississippi State’s defense had to spend a little extra time preparing for Georgia.
The No. 13-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (4-2), much like Mississippi State (2-4), have some quarterback questions surrounding the team entering this game. The two squads will play on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Georgia has started two quarterbacks this season. Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, has started five games. He has completed 85 of 153 passes for 1,167 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
D’Wan Mathis has completed 12 of 30 passes for 89 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his one start.
But according to a report from 247sports on Wednesday, transfer quarterback JT Daniels will get the start against Mississippi State.
Daniels is a former five-star player who played at Southern Cal the last two seasons before tearing his ACL and transferring. He has not touched the field this year.
“I think it’s always a little bit of a challenge when you haven’t seen them operate in their offense,” MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett said of Daniels. “He’s got a full season under his belt at USC so we got to watch some of that tape and obviously he’s an extremely talented young man who has some special arm ability. …
“If he is the guy back there, it will certainly be a heckuva challenge. The guys who play for him have done some really good things as well. There’s about a trio of quarterbacks we have to prepare for as well.”
Preparing for three quarterbacks isn’t the only challenging aspect of this week for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have had two prominent defensive players opt out since they last took the field in starting safety Marcus Murphy and defensive tackle Nathan Pickering.
Murphy started all six games up to his opt out and recorded 34 tackles and a tackle for loss. His opt out adds to an already depleted secondary since starter Fred Peters suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year.
Pickering served in the defensive line rotation behind Marquiss Spencer and recorded 16 tackles and two sacks this year.
Next man up
“When you’re in the middle of the season, it’s kind of the next-man-up mentality,” Arnett said of the opt outs. “I know our future opponents could certainly care less about what the situation is when you lose a guy. There’s no sympathy. So you have to get the next man up and ready to go.”
In their absence, Shawn Preston Jr., Landon Guidry and Collin Duncan will continue to play in the secondary and see more playing time. On the defensive line, starter Marquiss Spencer will likely have to play more time while the Bulldogs continue to put more players in the rotation.
Players such as freshman defensive end Jevon Banks could see more playing time.