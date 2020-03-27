OXFORD • Thomas Dillard’s new baseball overlords want him to do things he hasn’t done in a long time: play catcher and hit right-handed.
The former Ole Miss star played 55 minor league games – mostly in Class A – after the Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in the fifth round last June.
Athletic at 6-foot, 230 pounds, Dillard was primarily a catcher in high school at Memphis Briarcrest and Oxford before Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco moved him to left field.
Dillard says he’s been a switch hitter all his life, but as he hit 31 home runs with 132 RBIs for the Rebels he estimates that 85 percent of his at-bats came from the left side of the plate.
Dillard is riding out the coronavirus lockdown at his home in Oxford.
“They told me as soon as I got drafted last year, ‘We want you to catch eventually, but this year’s not the time for that. We want you to get acclimated to pro ball, and we don’t want to throw you into a fairly new position right now,’” Dillard said.
Dillard played mostly left field and first base with Wisconsin of the Midwest League last summer.
He reported to the Brewers’ Glendale, Arizona, spring training facility on Feb. 2 as a catcher, and while he still spent some time in the outfield and at first and third base, his focus was on regaining a comfort level behind the plate and handling pitchers.
“When I reported to spring training I caught bullpens the whole time, did defensive work behind the plate, all that stuff,” Dillard said.
Offensively. Dillard is trying to get comfortable again as a right-handed batter.
He says working with Benny Craig, a much-traveled hitting coach who now runs a business in Mount Carmel, Indiana, has been a big help.
Dillard hit .246 in 171 at-bats with Wisconsin, .278 in 18 at-bats in the Rookie League. He had nine doubles and seven home runs combined and felt like his numbers went up when he had a better idea of what pitch was coming.
“You’ll see 2-0 change-ups, that kind of stuff. It took me a week or two to get adjusted to seeing a lot of changeups.”
Dillard’s work with Craig increased his confidence.
“He really made me feel more comfortable from the right side. I was looking to do some damage this year. I’ll just keep working on that, and when baseball starts up this year I’ll be ready to go.”