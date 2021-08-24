When football players reach the college level sometimes blocking and tackling can be taken for granted.
That’s not true this season.
The NCAA did not sponsor championships at the Division II level during at the height of COVID-19 in 2020.
Consequently D-II schools – including Delta State and Mississippi College – were left to find their own way.
The Gulf South Conference did not sponsor a football season in 2020.
Once the fall season was cancelled the conference explored the possibility of a spring season before ultimately deciding there would be no GSC championship offered, but schools could pursue their own opportunities.
The approaches were different.
“Man, it’s Delta State. We want to play games, but we want to play for the chance to win the conference, the chance to go to the playoffs. We decided not to play at all and take the chance of getting a starter hurt with not much time to rehab going into the fall. We just chose to practice and keep them healthy and keep working,” DSU coach Todd Cooley said.
Mississippi College scheduled scrimmages with other opponents.
MC was hoping 2020 would be a season to capitalize on momentum from 2019, their best season since moving from Division III to Division II. The Choctaws finished 5-5 with a season-ending 37-13 win over the Statesmen.
Three times on the road the Choctaws had leads including two-touchdown advantages against top-end GSC teams like West Florida and West Georgia.
“That season our guys saw that we were toe-to-toe with the best. They believe we can win every week. They believe we can have a championship team here, and they want to be part of that,” MC coach John Bland said.
Both reached their respective training camps with most eligible players back.
Without playing games roster attrition was a concern.
Cooley credited his “strong senior class” with helping keep players engaged.
Bland acknowledge concern but said his staff did a good job of keeping up with players.
“It was difficult to keep people interested,” he said.
The Choctaws open at home Sept. 2 against Albany State; the Statesmen open the same night at home against Bethel.
Cooley and Bland say they’ve seen players have issues with fundamentals but nothing that hasn’t been corrected quickly.
“We were a little behind where we would have been had we played a full season. We spent a lot of time focusing on that in the spring and in July as well,” Cooley said.
The NCAA modified its Division II rules this summer to allow coaches one hour per week with players to watch video and one hour per week on the field.
Those changes will not extend to the summer of 2022.
“That’s one of the problems with the NCAA. They want things safe and limiting full-pad practices, but you’ve got to teach kids how to tackle., how to block and keep their head up,” Bland said. “It’s a violent game. It can be done safely, but you’ve got to teach them how to do it.”