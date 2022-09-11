Mississippi State 39, Arizona 17
Thumbs Up
After Arizona drove for a touchdown on its first possession the Bulldogs’ defense dominated the rest of the game and allowed just 316 total yards.
The Bulldogs picked off four passes.
The only other Arizona touchdown came after the Wildcats recovered an MSU fumble at the Bulldogs’ 4.
Arizona averaged 1.8 yards per rush, MSU 4.4, a sign that the Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage, often a recipe for success when SEC teams face Pac-12 teams.
Quarterback Will Rogers was strong again as he completed 80 percent of his passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
Thumbs Down
The Bulldogs had two sacks but just three tackles for loss overall.
Rogers’ interception went through the hands of WR Caleb Ducking when a completion would have moved the chains and kept the drive alive.
The Bulldogs fumbled twice and missed two extra points before Ben Rayon took over at kicker.
MVP
Junior quarterback Will Rogers continues to play with poise and pass with accuracy. His two interceptions this season — one in each game — have been throws that could have been completed catches.
Saturday Surprise
The Bulldogs got a combined 113 yards on 19 carries from running backs Dillon Johnson (60 yards) and Joquavious Marks (53 yards, TD).
The Week Ahead
Unbeaten Mississippi State plays at LSU in the SEC opener for both teams. It’s a 5 p.m. kickoff, and the game will be televised by ESPN.
Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3
Thumbs Up
When considering the good and the bad it's important to remember the Rebels were facing and FCS opponent.
But ...
The Rebels got a fast start and were efficient in the passing game with quarterback Luke Altmyer — before his second-quarter injury.
Behind Altmyer, QB Jaxson Dart showed better touch on the deep ball and finished 10 for 15 for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rebels rushed for 231 yards, an average gain of 6.4 yards.
The special teams blocked two punts, and the defense held UCA to 233 total yards and 3.3 yards per play.
Thumbs Down
Altmyer was hit on the shoulder on a sack late in the second quarter. He missed his last six pass attempts.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he’ll look at the tape the judge his QBs and did not announce a starter for this week’s game at Georgia Tech.
MVP
Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for 104 yards on 10 carries.
Saturday Surprise
Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo averaged 34.3 yards on three catches, two of them quite athletic.
The Week Ahead
Ole Miss goes on the road for the first time with a non-conference Power Five game in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. It’s a 2:30 kickoff on ABC.
