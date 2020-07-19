LaDavius Draine has clearly made a big impression on Southern Miss basketball fans.
The Calhoun City native was recently voted onto the school’s all-decade team. He was joined by Cortez Edwards (2015-19), Gary Flowers (2009-11), Tyree Griffin (2017-19) and Neil Watson (2011-14).
“It’s very cool. I try to play hard every year, give it my all every year,” Draine said. “I see the fans appreciate what I’ve been doing here so far.”
He currently ranks third in school history with 178 career 3-pointers made.
Last season, as a junior, the 6-foot-4 guard went from being a sixth man to a regular starter. He averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game • all slightly higher than his sophomore numbers.
His shooting accuracy, however, was down. After making 48.7% from the field and 46.4% from 3-point range in 2018-19, Draine shot 38.6% overall and 35% from deep last season.
“Last year for me was a big learning experience, learning a new system, the change in the program. A lot of new things were happening last year,” Draine said.
Jay Ladner was hired as coach prior to last season. The Golden Eagles went 9-22, including a 5-13 mark in Conference USA play.
Draine said it was a challenge to remain upbeat, but he tried to become a locker room leader. And he has high hopes for next season, including getting USM to the NCAA tournament.
As for his own game, Draine is looking to recapture his shooting touch.
“I have to work extremely hard, find a consistent jump shot and just work on the shots I would normally take in a game in practice,” he said.
He also wants to improve other areas of his game, which could help him realize his goal of playing professionally after college.
“I need to work on ball handling, being able to bring it down the court sometimes, more consistent shooter and a better defender.”