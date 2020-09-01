HATTIESBURG • With the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences choosing not to play football this fall, others are happy to step into the Power Five conference void.
One of those teams is Southern Miss.
FCS teams Austin Peay and Central Arkansas played in Montgomery last Saturday with UCA winning 24-17.
The Golden Eagles will miss being the first COVID-19 FBS game by an hour as Central Arkansas plays at UAB on Thursday night in a 7 p.m. kick viewable through ESPN live-streaming.
Southern Miss and South Alabama will kick off Thursday night at 8 on the CBS Sports cable network.
It will be the first COVID-19 college football game in Mississippi.
Ole Miss and Mississippi State will begin with the rest of the SEC on Sept. 26.
Mississippi’s three FBS teams will be the only college teams playing in the state this season.
“We’re considered Power Five when you think about it with the Big 10 and Pac-12 out,” Southern Miss defensive back Ky’el Hemby said. “There will be a lot of eyes on us being the first FBS game. That’s big.”
The Golden Eagles were 7-6 a year ago ending the season with a 30-13 fall-from-ahead loss to Tulane in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Southern Miss led 13-6 when quarterback Jack Abraham was knocked out of the game in the final minute of the first half.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has set a 25 percent limit on fans in bowl-seating of the state’s college stadiums.
“You’re used to running out with the band, the music and everything’s loud. It’s going to be something where you have to bring your own juice,” Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said.
First meeting
It will the first meeting between the Group of Five football programs even though Mobile and Hattiesburg are just an hour and a half apart. South Alabama began playing football in 2009 and became an FBS program in 2012.
Beginning his third season as the starting quarterback Abraham, a former Oxford High School standout, has spent the last month learning the system of new offensive coordinator Matt Kubik who joined the staff in February after four seasons at Louisiana-Monroe.
Among Abraham’s targets will be 6-foot-3 wide receiver Jason Brownlee, of West Point, who has earned a starting job after two seasons at East Mississippi Community College.
Abraham, Hemby and receiver Tim Jones have been named preseason All-Conference USA.
Players are eager to get on the field.
“There was uncertainty over whether we were going to be able to play or not,” Abraham said. “That was definitely in guys’ heads. Now we’re here,” Abraham said. “Being that first big game to kind of open the season is a good opportunity for us to go out and show what we’ve been working on.”