OXFORD • Ole Miss had one of the hottest college baseball teams in the country when the COVID-19 shutdown came along.
The Rebels were crushed to learn they’d not get a chance to extend a 16-game win streak and open SEC play against LSU.
Now five months later, that forced break really wasn’t such a bad thing.
At least not for Jerrion Ealy.
Earlier in March there was great discussion over how much freshman outfielders Ealy and John Rhys Plumlee would participate in spring football practice.
As it turns out there was no spring practice.
“So now everybody was kind of on mine and JR’s schedule,” Ealy said.
Plumlee didn’t have to juggle baseball with a spring quarterback competition.
Ealy, a speedster at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, faced less competition at running back. Now he looks back at the COVID shutdown as a positive.
“It’s been a long time, I’d say a little over a decade since I had that kind of break,” he said. “That was perfectly alright with me. That was a blessing.
“It got my body time to heal. This is the closest to 100 percent I’ve ever been. I feel great, ready to play.”
Ealy, a five-star recruit from Jackson Prep, burst onto the scene last year with 722 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry with a long run of 78 yards.
He had 20 catches for 172 yards and another touchdown and returned 13 kicks, one for a 94-yard touchdown.
When Lane Kiffin was hired as Ole Miss coach comparisons began between Ealy and Reggie Bush who won a Heisman at USC when Kiffin was an assistant there. The year was 2005. Ealy was five years old then.
Bush went on to win a super bowl with the Saints and played with a handful of other NFL teams.
“Reggie was one of my favorite players when I was growing up. I tried to mimic Reggie a lot,” Ealy said.
It stands to reason that Ealy would remain a versatile centerpiece of a Kiffin offense at Ole Miss.
Ealy says he hopes to improve as a blocker and also in making reads and setting up defenders.
“I left a lot of yards out there last year,” he said.
Ealy provided few specifics but praised the “concepts” that Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have introduced this month.
“My role hasn’t really changed. The objective is to get our playmakers the ball in space. That’s what we’re going to do,” he said. “That’s the coaches’ plan for me, get me the ball in space and put me in the best position to go out and make plays.”