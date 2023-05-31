Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) and running back Quinshon Judkins (4) prepare for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks for an open receiver to pass to against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov.19, 2022. Mississippi State won 56-7. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Game times for the first three matchups of the 2023 college football season were released for Ole Miss and Mississippi State Wednesday afternoon.
The Rebels’ first three games at home against Mercer, at Tulane and at home vs. Georgia Tech will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sept. 2 on ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 on ESPN2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 on SEC Network, respectively. The Bulldogs open at home against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. on SEC Network, followed by a Sept. 9 home game against Arizona at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network and a marquee home matchup against LSU on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
Ole Miss is coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2022 that saw the Rebels lose five of their last six games, including the last four in a row. The Rebels have played FCS foe Mercer once previously back in 1911. Tulane, the defending Cotton Bowl champions, went 12-2 in 2022 and return star quarterback Michael Pratt. The Rebels and Green Wave are old SEC foes, and Ole Miss has a 42-28 edge all-time. The Rebels won the last matchup 61-21 in 2021. Ole Miss defeated Georgia Tech 42-0 last year in Atlanta.
Mississippi State went 9-4 last season and won its final three games of the season, which included the Egg Bowl and the ReliaQuest Bowl. It will be the Bulldogs’ first full season under head coach Zach Arnett. Mississippi State and Southeastern Louisiana have met once previously, a 34-10 Bulldogs win in 2008.
Mississippi State defeated Arizona by three touchdowns last season in Tucson in a game where quarterback Will Rogers threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns. LSU has won its last two games against Mississippi State, including a 31-16 win in Baton Rouge in 2022. The Tigers are 77-36-3 all-time against Mississippi State.
