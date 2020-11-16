In the schedule craziness that has come about in the home stretch of the COVID-19 football season it’s possible the Egg Bowl could be moved up to this weekend.
A decision would be announced no later than 8 p.m. tonight.
“The mindset is if you’ve got healthy teams that are sitting out, and they’re scheduled to play later in the year, go ahead and get the game played. I think that makes sense. We don’t know what’s going to happen next week or the week after,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said. “We’re just trying to get these games played as soon as possible while teams are healthy. Trying to get the games played and preserve weeks later in the season is kind of the mindset there.”
Such a move would only be made if both teams had opponents who were unable to play this weekend.
The postponement of this weekend’s Ole Miss-Texas A&M game was announced earlier today.
Mississippi State was unable to play Auburn last weekend and is scheduled to face Georgia this weekend.
The Egg Bowl currently is scheduled for Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
It’s a 3 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by The SEC Network.